"Not anymore": Kysre Gondrezick's old tweet on wanting Houston WNBA team leaves fans concerned amid Kevin Porter Jr. arrest for assault

Kysre Gondrezick's old tweet about wanting to have a WNBA team in Houston has resurfaced following the arrest of her boyfriend Kevin Porter Jr. Gondrezick suffered multiple injuries after the alleged assault by Porter, who plays for the Houston Rockets.

Houston previously had a WNBA team, called the Comets, from 1997 to 2008. They were one of the most successful franchises in league history, winning four straight championships from 1997 to 2000. Some of the Comets players at the time included Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes; Kim Perrot, Michelle Snow and Tina Thompson.

Meanwhile, Gondrezick was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever out of West Virginia. She played just one season with the Fever after getting waived in January 2022. She signed with the Chicago Sky later but did not make the roster for the 2022 season.

Gondrezick tweeted her desire to have a WNBA team in Houston in April. It may or may not have been a great idea back then, as the main reason why the Comets dissolved was the lack of fan support. However, with the Rockets not really playing well post-James Harden, fans might turn in for a WNBA team.

Nevertheless, the tweet recently resurfaced after fans showed concern about Gondrezick. One fan reckons Gondrezick might have already changed her mind:

"Not anymore."

Another pointed out to the Comets being there but also advised Kysre Gondrezick to never go back to Kevin Porter Jr.:

"Comets used to be there, but you def better not go back to that n*gga."

Another fan was disappointed with Porter Jr. for what he allegedly did to his girlfriend:

"KPJ really messed up smh."

Here are other reactions to Kysre Gondrezick's tweet about a WNBA team in Houston:

Kysre Gondrezick suffered multiple injuries

According to the Associated Press, Kysre Gondrezick suffered a fractured vertebra in her neck and a deep laceration above her right eye in the alleged assault by Kevin Porter Jr.

The Houston Rockets guard was arrested on Monday and was charged with felony assault and strangulation charges. He pleaded not guilty and was released after posting bail worth $100,000.

He will be back in a Manhattan court on Oct. 16, with his future in the NBA in doubt.

"The league has launched an investigation, and they will handle it in the near-term," Adrian Wojnarowski said on 'NBA Today.' "The Houston Rockets, by the by-laws, they can’t suspend or waive him while this investigation is going on. But Adam Silver could put Porter on administrative leave.

"There's no question that Kevin Porter Jr.'s future, not just with the Rockets but in the NBA, is very much in peril. These are extremely serious allegations."

