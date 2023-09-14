"We are here": Connecticut Sun fans buzzing as DeWanna Bonner and crew dominate Minnesota Lynx in WNBA playoff opener

The Connecticut Sun opened the 2023 WNBA playoffs with a dominating win over the Minnesota Lynx in their first-round matchup. Sun fans are buzzing following DeWanna Bonner's standout performance, finishing with a double-double in their 90-60 victory.

Bonner finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds and six assists while Alyssa Thomas had 15 points, three rebounds and 10 assists. Rebecca Allen and Tiffany Hayes added 15 and 14 points, respectively, with Tyasha Harris scoring 12 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, Kayla McBride and Napheesa Collier combined for 30 points, half of the Lynx's total points in Game 1. Minnesota will try to bounce back from their disappointing loss on Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several Connecticut Sun fans celebrated the win on social media while others just took a shot at WNBA fans in general.

This Sun fan is confident about his team's chances of advancing:

"We are here."

Expand Tweet

This user was from Connecticut but didn't know that the team was even playing:

"My home team and I still don’t care…"

Expand Tweet

A fan abroad was impressed with the Sun's performance:

"This is massive 👏 congratulations guys."

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, this fan just buried the entire WNBA with his rant:

"Who cares? Meanwhile, I stepped in dog crap while mowing my back yard today. Women's basketball is and will always be a joke. Nobody wants to constantly see layups bricked on the underneath side of the rim."

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to the Connecticut Sun's Game 1 win over the Minnesota Lynx:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "I'm like who the f**k is this?" - Former Paul George teammate details disbelief at Mario Hezonja being picked No. 5 overall

Connecticut Sun finished with the third-best record in the WNBA

Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun finished the 2023 WNBA season with a record of 27-13. They had the third-best record in the league and were matched up with the sixth-seeded Minnesota Lynx.

Connecticut were behind the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty in the standings. The Aces are the favorites to win the WNBA championship while the Liberty seem to have the number of the defending champions. An Aces-Liberty final is what fans want but the Sun are capable of pulling an upset.

Alyssa Thomas had a great season for them, averaging 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Thomas will likely get some MVP votes after making history with the first-ever 20/20/10 performance in a WNBA game last month.

Also Read: "Not anymore" - Kysre Gondrezick's old tweet on wanting Houston WNBA team leaves fans concerned amid Kevin Porter Jr. arrest for assault