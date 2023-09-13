"I'm like who the f**k is this?": Former Paul George teammate details disbelief at Mario Hezonja being picked No. 5 overall

Mario Hezonja was the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic. Not many were surprised with the selection because Hezonja was a projected Top 10 pick heading into the draft. However, Myles Turner thought that he was going to Orlando with the No. 5 selection.

In an appearance on the Run Your Race podcast with Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson, Turner discussed his disbelief when the Magic picked Hezonja. During the draft, his agent told him that he was heading to Orlando but was surprised when his name wasn't called.

"I thought I was going No. 5 to Orlando," Turner said. "My agent said, 'We're going No. 5 to Orlando, this and that, you had a great workout there. They're excited about you.' I was like, 'Alright, cool.' I'm at the table in the green room like, 'hell, yeah.'

"With the fifth pick, the Orlando Magic, Mario Hezonja. I'm like, 'Who the f**k is this?' I'm kinda pissed because you know how they bring in some European prospects that we don't really know about."

Myles Turner did acknowledge Mario Hezonja was a pretty good player and he just didn't know anything about him heading into the draft. Turner was eventually drafted six spots later at No. 11 by the Indiana Pacers.

The 27-year-old big man has become a staple for the Pacers despite being in trade rumors over the past few years. He teamed up with Paul George in his first two seasons in Indiana, helping the team make the postseason in 2016 and 2017.

On the other hand, Hezonja turned out to be a bust for the Magic. He lasted just three seasons in Orlando before signing with the New York Knicks in 2018 as a free agent. He also played for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019 before getting waived by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2020.

Mario Hezonja currently plays in Europe

Mario Hezonja playing for Real Madrid (Photo: Mario Hezonja/Real Madrid)

Mario Hezonja left the NBA after just five seasons to return to Europe. He signed with Greek team Panathinaikos in 2021 before joining UNICS Kazan in Russia. He played just one season for Kazan and took his talents to Real Madrid.

Hezonja helped Madrid win the 2023 EuroLeague championship against Olympiacos in the final. He had 12 points, three rebounds and three steals in Madrid's heart-pounding 79-78 win.

In an interview with Johnny Askounis of EuroHoops last year, Hezonja said that he has no plans of coming back to the NBA. He felt disrespected in the league and called it a show than a game.

"I am not going to return to the NBA," Hezonja said. "I didn't get the respect I deserved. Also, in my opinion, the NBA is more a show than the game itself."

