Who was Stephen A. Smith's mom Janet Smith? Looking at tragic event involving her from NBA analyst's life

ESPN's top NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith was born on October 14, 1967, in The Bronx, New York City. Smith grew up with four older sisters and an older brother. He also has a brother on his father's side. He was a certified momma's boy and has credited her mother, Janet Smith, for helping him become who he is today.

Stephen A.'s parents were both originally from Saint Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He has been very private about his personal life but opened up on his relationship with his mother in an interview with Drew Magary of GQ Magazine back in 2019.

The eccentric ESPN analyst's mother has told him that he came out of her womb talking. She worked multiple jobs to help the family, including working as a registered nurse at the Queens General Hospital for more than 20 years.

Janet Smith passed away in 2017 after battling colon cancer. Stephen A. Smith mourned his mother and has not moved on from her death. Stephen A. told GQ Magazine that he was relieved that her mother was no longer suffering but missed her every day.

The 55-year-old NBA analyst also shared how tough it was to be in the office during Mother's Day because everyone was greeting their moms.

"It was excruciating," Smith said. "You turn on 'SportsCenter' and it's Mother's Day, and you see people giving thanks to their mom and my mom's gone. I'm relieved that she's not suffering anymore. But it doesn't take away from the fact that I miss the woman that I've loved more than anybody in my life."

Stephen A. Smith's relationship with his father was strained but he still loved him because of his mother. He mended fences with him before dying from Parkinson's in 2018.

"The fact that it was important to my mother that that happened," Smith said. "When you see somebody staring at their own mortality… Well, guess what? One day it's going to be you. How would you want to be treated at that time? And that helps you heal. If you can't find forgiveness in your soul at that time, you never will."

Stephen A. Smith has two daughters

In the same interview with GQ Magazine in 2019, Stephen A. Smith revealed that he has two teenage daughters, Samantha and Nyla. Smith was so private about his personal life that it was the first time he introduced his daughters to the public.

"It's a blessing," Smith said. "But that love is also a curse, because you're never, ever, ever at peace."

