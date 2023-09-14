"I will do you harm": Stephen A. Smith unleashes fury as he warns potential daughter's suitors amid Kevin Porter Jr. NBA scandal

The news about Kevin Porter Jr.’s alleged assault and strangulation of girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick has created a social media storm. Gondrezick reportedly suffered a fractured neck vertebra and a deep cut above her right eye following the said incident.

Stephen A. Smith, who is always on top of the hottest sports stories, deviated from his norm during his recent podcast. He had this to say as a father with two daughters:

“If my daughters are listening to this, they know what daddy’s about to say. It’s not a popular thing to say but law enforcement’s gonna be necessary for anybody that puts their hands on my daughter. I promise you that.

"Yes, I will do you harm. Anybody, anybody, any man that puts his hands on my daughter, it’s gonna be a problem.”

The alleged assault on Gondrezick isn’t the first time Kevin Porter Jr. has been in hot water for an off-court altercation. In November 2020, he was arrested by the police for having a loaded gun and marijuana in his car. The charges were dismissed after the then-Cleveland Cavaliers point guard claimed he had no idea the gun was there.

In 2021, “KPJ” reportedly had to be restrained by teammates and staff after he wanted to confront Houston Rockets assistant coach John Lucas. He did not return to the game after his halftime outburst. Head coach Stephen Silas described it as “a spirited debate.”

The alleged assault and strangulation on Kysre Gondrezick, however, is on a different level. The WNBA player, according to prosecutors, ran out into the hallway of the Millennium Hilton in Manhattan covered in blood.

Kevin Porter Jr. was apprehended by the police but was later released after posting bail. He has pleaded not guilty to felony assault and strangulation charges.

After the shocking news, the Houston Rockets released a statement:

“We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr. We have no further comment at this time.”

Stephen A. Smith asserts Kevin Porter Jr. should be in jail

Stephen A. Smith strongly condemned Kevin Porter Jr.’s alleged mistreatment of his girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick. She didn’t just suffer a fractured neck vertebra and cut above her eye. The WNBA player also had redness and bruising to her neck, difficulty in breathing and loss of motion in her left arm.

Smith emphatically had this to say based on what prosecutors have as evidence:

“Ladies and gentlemen, he should be in jail. He should not only be in jail. Tilman Fertitta, Ime Udoka, the new coach, the Fertitta family, it should be announced that he’s no longer a member of the Houston Rockets effective immediately.

“The NBA should adopt the NFL’s rule as it literally pertains to prohibiting you from participating, wearing an NBA uniform, being inside an NBA arena, playing on an NBA basketball court until an investigation is complete.”

Kevin Porter Jr. is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16. The Houston Rockets are also conducting an in-house investigation and are reportedly trying to trade him. “KPJ’s” future in the NBA is uncertain following the serious accusations he has been charged with.