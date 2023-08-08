Michael Jordan's impact on the game of basketball extends far beyond his on-court achievements; it's deeply intertwined with the financial success of the NBA. Despite facing criticism from various quarters, even his former rival, Isiah Thomas, had to acknowledge the significant positive influence Jordan had on the league.

The NBA today is one of the most popular sports leagues in the world. While considering its global audiences, it is fairly evident that the organization makes an incredible amount of money through merchandising and other streams of income.

However, this wasn't always the case. In the fledgling days of the NBA, the league itself had very little money. This gradually changed over time as the NBA grew in stature.

In those nascent years, players earned a fraction of what they make today. Isiah Thomas, the legendary Detroit Pistons player and former NBPA president, reflected on those times and emphasized Jordan's pivotal role in elevating the NBA's financial landscape. Thomas stated:

"What Michael Jordan did for the NBA - and we all still eating off of that. At that time, being president of the Player's Association, we was getting 53% of the gross, but no basketball-related income."

"See we wasn't good at counting. So every dollar that came in, we got 53 cents on every dollar. And Michael Jordan was good for business. He was great for business."

"What Michael Jordan for the NBA and our league, he took it to a level that none of us could. We appreciate him for that. We honor him for that. Still getting paid off of that."

Isiah Thomas' six-year tenure as NBPA president saw the establishment of four CBA's and even pushed the average salary from $300,000 to $1.8 million. Needless to say, the Jordan effect was essential in doing so.

Michael Jordan's rivalry with Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas had a lot of success with the Detroit Pistons right before the start of the 90's when Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' reign began. By virtue of being in the East, the two locked horns practically every season.

The "Bad Boy" Pistons of that era made it a point to play physical and hurt Jordan. While the famous "Jordan Rules" worked for the 1988-89 campaign, MJ and the Bulls returned stronger in their 1991 playoff matchup against the Pistons.

Chicago, now an experienced unit, prevailed in the ECF match-up. With the Pistons walking off without shaking hands with the Bulls, it was evident that there was bad blood between the two teams.

