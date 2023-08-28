Despite being dubbed the biggest bust ever, Michael Jordan's first ever pick earned over $63 million

When Michael Jordan joined the Washington Wizards in 2001, he was not only entering the franchise as a former superstar at the end of his career but also as their President of Basketball operations. As such, Jordan had a significant amount of input and responsibility within the Wizards franchise, including being consulted on and making draft picks.

In Jordan's first year in Washington's front office, the Wizards selected Kwame Brown —who is widely seen as the biggest draft bust of all time — as their first overall pick in the 2001 draft.

However, despite all the rhetoric surrounding Brown's NBA career and his failure to live up to being the top pick in his draft class, the 6'11'' big man made a life-altering sum of money via contract earnings.

Brown spent 12 years in the NBA between 2001 and 2013, playing for seven different teams. During that time, Brown earned a total of $63 million. During his four years with the Wizards, Brown pocketed $17.2 million. He then went to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he spent three seasons, earning $16.4 million.

Following his time with the Lakers, Brown spent a season with the Memphis Grizzlies, earning $9 million. Two years with the Detroit Pistons saw Brown pocket a further $8 million. One season with the Charlotte Bobcats saw the big man pocket another $1.2 million, followed by $5.4 million with the Milwaukee Bucks and $5.7 million with the Philadelphia 76ers.

As such, Kwame Brown may be viewed as an all-time draft bust, but that didn't stop him from enjoying a long career in the NBA that ensured he and his family were financially set for life.

Kwame Brown claims he beat Michael Jordan in one-on-one

In a recent interview on the 'B High Alt' YouTube channel, Kwame Brown said that he had defeated Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one.

“I beat him in one-on-one … The first thing I wanted to do was to play him one-on-one. It’s basketball, just like if I was a boxer, the first thing I want to do is spar with those great heavyweights," Brown said.

"So the first thing I said was ‘I hear a lot about you, but I think I’m better than you.’ So we ended up playing one-on-one. It was a fun game, good game. I jumped on him quick then he started doing the MJ thing, fading away everywhere,” the 6’11 former forward-center shared.

It's hard to envision Brown ever getting the best of Michael Jordan. However, when Brown entered the NBA, Jordan was already 38 years old and at the end of his amazing career. So, even if Brown did get the best of Jordan, it's not the feat he may believe it is.

After all, Jordan had just come out of retirement after a three-year absence and was splitting his time between his on-court duties and working in the front office.

