"Despite what you heard, we're going to make the game easy for you" - Kyrie Irving opens up on how Brooklyn Nets are helping Ben Simmons integrate into their offense

With Ben Simmons making his debut for the Brooklyn Nets, teammate Kyrie Irving shared how the team helped him get integrated into the offense. The Brooklyn Nets saw Ben Simmons make his debut in a Nets uniform in their pre-season game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Featuring the likes of Irving, Kevin Durant and several other options, the Nets guard shared how they would make the offense easier for Simmons.

The game garnered a lot of attention as Simmons faced off against his former team. Although the Nets saw Durant and Irving join Simmons on the floor, Brooklyn came away with a disappointing 108-127 loss to Philadelphia.

While this may have rained over Simmons' parade, Kyrie Irving offered some positive feedback for the 3x All-Star at the post-game interview. He said:

"Anytime anybody comes back it's going to take some time. Obviously we talked about it last media session. What our responsibility is, as teammates for him, is just to make the game easier."

"And I was telling him at halftime, 'When you're playing with some high-level players, despite what you've heard, we're going to make the game easy for you.'"

"He's going to love playing with us. He's going to love getting up and down the floor with us. But for him to be out there on his first day and for us to experience it with him is something that we can remember for the rest of the season as something that we got through."

Irving showed more support for Simmons as he spoke about the star's performance in the game. However, the Nets guard also mentioned that the 3x All-Star still had a "ways to go" before feeling like his "true self" - something Simmons is also aware of.

With an emphasis upon slow development and progress, Brooklyn will hope to see Ben Simmons live up to his full potential. Given the importance of his role in the side, the 26-year old will also look to brush off the loss against Philadelphia quickly and change gears for the next game.

Ben Simmons' debut with the Brooklyn Nets wasn't awe-inspiring

Ben Simmons heads to the bench in the first-quarter

Ben Simmons faced a lot of expectations ahead of his debut in a Nets uniform. Considering that he missed the entirety of last season, fans had their eyes peeled to see what the 3x All-Star could do on this star-studded roster.

Unfortunately, the result was anything but awe-inspiring.

Having played 19 minutes in the game against Philadelphia, Simmons recorded six points, four rebounds and five assists along with one steal for the game. A potential upside in this regard would be his shooting from the field, which was an impressive 3-6.

Given that Simmons isn't expected to be a scorer for the side, he certainly did impress with his ability to distribute.

However, as Kyrie Irving mentioned, the 26-year old has a lot of room to develop.

As chemistry continues to build within the Nets roster, Simmons will become a more pivotal figure in their schemes. With a greater emphasis on playmaking and defense, Simmons will be the controlling tower for Kevin Durant and Irving to play off of.

