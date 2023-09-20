Despite injury rumors linked to Big Baller Brand shoes, Lonzo Ball stands by his father's self-proclaimed billion-dollar brand

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 14, 2022, due to a lingering left knee injury. He is now expected to miss the entirety of the 2023-24 NBA season as well.

Ball’s injury history has led to rumors that his father’s Big Baller Brand shoe company has contributed to his inability to stay on the court. However, that didn’t stop Ball from promoting the latest pair of shoes from his father’s self-proclaimed billion-dollar brand.

In a recent social media post, Ball promoted Big Baller Brand’s “BBB x #GENEGG slippers.” Ball gave the shoes a glowing review, saying that they have been aiding him in his recovery process post-knee surgery:

“How y’all doing, it’s Lonzo Ball here, bringing to you live the BBB x #GENEGG slipper that just came out.

“Very comfortable and you can see the colorway goes nicely with the red, white and black. I just got out of knee surgery and I'm walking around fine in them. They feel great and I'm happy to have them on my feet.”

Given the recent controversy surrounding the brand, it’s hard to imagine that the new Big Baller Brand shoe model will be in high demand. Ball himself also appears unlikely to sport the brand on a basketball court again.

However, most would probably agree that it’s nice to see Ball standing by his family’s business.

LA Lakers reportedly believe Lonzo Ball’s Big Baller Brand shoes caused his initial injury

As for the rumors that Lonzo Ball’s injury history is connected to him wearing Big Baller Brand shoes, they were initially ignited in May. This came after Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb reported that members of the LA Lakers organization, Ball’s former team, attributed the shoes to his initial injury:

“Lakers believe his initial injury was caused by his shoes. BBB were complete trash, no R&D like Nikes, just thrown together. Sad, because Zo can really play,” Gottlieb tweeted.

After being selected No. 2 in the 2017 NBA Draft by LA, Ball was expected to be the Lakers’ point guard of the future. However, he was limited to just 99 games over two seasons before being traded to New Orleans in 2019.

In total, Ball has played in just 252 games over five seasons. It’s unclear whether Big Baller Brand shoes are the primary reason for his series of lower body injuries. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old’s career now appears to be in serious jeopardy.

