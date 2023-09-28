Shaquille O'Neal once ballooned to 415 pounds during the Covid-19 pandemic. The LA Lakers’ playing weight was around 325 pounds, which forced him to do a hard reset. Shaq vowed to lose 50 pounds to one day “go topless” on Instagram. He has since been diligently working on that goal despite a hip surgery back in March.

Shaq is a business mogul with several interests. He has become one of the most popular and sought-after DJs already but is still looking to complete a personal bucket list.

In a recent interview, Shaquille O'Neal had this to say about one of the most challenging goals he has yet to achieve:

"I've thought about it [Kilimanjaro], hiking up to that. But I'll probably have to get into tip, tip, tip, tip, tip-top shape to do that."

Shaquille O’Neal is already 51 years old but he has set lofty fitness goals. He had hip surgery a few months ago, but he was back in the gym a week after the operation. The four-time NBA champion has repeated over the past few years that he wants to hit 315 pounds as his walking weight. He is still working to reach that goal.

Hiking Kilimanjaro will undoubtedly be a tough task. It is a major climbing and hiking destination but one that needs someone to be fit to be up for the challenge. For beginners, technical mountaineering skills are not required. Still, being in tip-top shape is the first step to even attempt the hike.

The altitude in Kilimanjaro is the hardest part of a hike. It is the highest mountain in Africa at 5,895 m above sea level. Shaquille O'Neal will likely be gasping for breath without taking a step if he is not in the right physical condition.

Still, the former Miami Heat center does not shy away from a challenge. If it’s on his bucket list, not many will be betting against him ticking the test off his list.

Shaq would also like to experience skydiving

Hiking the famed Kilimanjaro isn’t the only challenging task on his bucket list. The LA Lakers legend is also looking at skydiving.

Here’s what Shaq had to say about the possibility of diving off a plane way up in the sky:

"I didn't like scuba diving. Skydiving would probably be next on the list. A lot of times, I just sit and think like, 'I want to do this, I want to do that.' So I think the next big thing that I would love to do is skydive."

Shaq though is wary of one thing that could go wrong:

"My only fear is, can the parachute hold me? I went to one little class one time and the lady was like, 'How much do you weigh?' I was like, and at this time I was heavy, I was like, '400 lbs.' She was like, 'I think it goes up to 350. But my mom, she sews. She can sew two together.'"

Whichever he does first, millions of Shaquille O'Neal fans will be waiting to see him accomplish the feat.