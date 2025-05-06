Despite missing Met Gala, LeBron James drops slew of reactions on Savannah James' stunning look

LeBron James was supposed to attend his first-ever Met Gala on Monday, but a knee injury prevented him from going to the exclusive event. His wife, Savannah James, went in his place, and the LA Lakers can't get enough of her queen, who wore an elegant outfit.

Ad

In a post on Instagram stories, "King James" was one proud husband, sharing a bunch of emojis as his wife was photographed during the Met Gala. It was a star-studded event in New York, with several basketball personalities in attendance as well.

Here's LeBron James' IG story:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James shared this on Instagram. (Photo: @kingjames on IG)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"The King" was so enamored by his wife that he continuously posted more stories on his Instagram account. He bombarded it with shots and reels of Savannah James at the Met Gala.

Ad

Trending

The couple has been together since high school and have been married since 2013. They have three children, two sons and a daughter. Their eldest son, Bronny James, is currently playing for the LA Lakers alongside his father, while Bryce James is set to play for Arizona as a freshman this season.

More IG stories from LeBron. (Photos: @kingjames on IG)

Met Gala's theme for this year was "Tailored for You," which focuses on men's wear. It's unclear what LeBron was set to wear at the event, but it was probably a matching outfit with his queen.

Ad

More IG stories from LeBron. (Photos: @kingjames on IG)

The 2025 Met Gala was held on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan, New York.

Ad

Why did LeBron James miss the Met Gala?

Why did LeBron James miss the Met Gala? (Photo: IMAGN)

LeBron James was scheduled to appear at the 2025 Met Gala event in New York. However, James was ruled out after suffering an injury in Game 5 of the LA Lakers' first-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee.

Ad

"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!" James tweeted. "Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

James suffered the injury after a collision with Donte DiVincenzo during a play. He was able to play the rest of the game, but the Lakers still lost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More