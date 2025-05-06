Despite missing Met Gala, LeBron James drops slew of reactions on Savannah James' stunning look

LeBron James was supposed to attend his first-ever Met Gala on Monday, but a knee injury prevented him from going to the exclusive event. His wife, Savannah James, went in his place, and the LA Lakers can't get enough of her queen, who wore an elegant outfit.
In a post on Instagram stories, "King James" was one proud husband, sharing a bunch of emojis as his wife was photographed during the Met Gala. It was a star-studded event in New York, with several basketball personalities in attendance as well.
Here's LeBron James' IG story:
"The King" was so enamored by his wife that he continuously posted more stories on his Instagram account. He bombarded it with shots and reels of Savannah James at the Met Gala.
The couple has been together since high school and have been married since 2013. They have three children, two sons and a daughter. Their eldest son, Bronny James, is currently playing for the LA Lakers alongside his father, while Bryce James is set to play for Arizona as a freshman this season.
Met Gala's theme for this year was "Tailored for You," which focuses on men's wear. It's unclear what LeBron was set to wear at the event, but it was probably a matching outfit with his queen.
The 2025 Met Gala was held on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan, New York.
Why did LeBron James miss the Met Gala?
LeBron James was scheduled to appear at the 2025 Met Gala event in New York. However, James was ruled out after suffering an injury in Game 5 of the LA Lakers' first-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee.
"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!" James tweeted. "Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!"
James suffered the injury after a collision with Donte DiVincenzo during a play. He was able to play the rest of the game, but the Lakers still lost.
