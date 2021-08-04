Detroit Pistons Summer League 2021 roster, dates and complete schedule

The Detroit Pistons will try to put on a solid regular season in the 2020-21 NBA campaign, and it all starts with good preparation during the summer. A new era has started for the Detroit Pistons after they took Cade Cunningham with the first pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Now, the NBA Summer League will be the first step in Cunningham's journey in Detroit.

Coming off a 20-52 season and last place in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons took the 2021 NBA Draft as a cornerstone aspect of their future, taking four players.

Along with Cunningham, Isaiah Livers (Michigan) was selected 42th overall. Moreover, Luka Garza (52nd pick out of Iowa) and Balsa Koprivica (57th pick out of Florida State) were also picked by the Detroit Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The team will be looking around a young core led by Cunningham, and it has some assets, like Jerami Grant, who could be used to continue building for the future.

For the moment, Kelly Olynyk has been Detroit's main signing from the 2021 free agency, as the Canadian forward/center signed a three-year, $37-million deal with the team.

The tournament will have every NBA team in Las Vegas from August 8th to August 17th. Each team will play five games, with the first four deciding the two finalists and the rest of the field playing a fifth game among each other.

Ahead of the tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, we will give you the Detroit Pistons' projected roster and schedule.

Detroit Pistons roster for Las Vegas NBA Summer League

The Detroit Pistons have not confirmed their roster for the 2021 Las Vegas NBA Summer League. Isaiah Livers could be the only Pistons rookie to miss the Summer League action as he'll be recovering from a foot injury.

There is also Deividas Sirvydis' case. The guard was waived by the Detroit Pistons a couple of days ago, but there are reports that he will be a member of the Summer League squad.

Here is part of the projected roster, which is subject to change:

Name Position Cade Cunningham Guard Saddiq Bey Forward Killian Hayes Guard Sekou Doumbouya Forward Luka Garza Center Balsa Koprivica Center Spencer Littleson Guard John Petty Guard Blake Francis Guard Deividas Sirvydis Forward Anthony Tarke Guard

The Detroit Pistons could definitely have impressive outings in the NBA Summer League, and first overall pick Cade Cunningham will surely be the tournament's main attraction.

Detroit Pistons Summer League schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Sunday, 8/8/21, 8:30 PM ET OKC Thunder vs Detroit Pistons ESPN2 Tuesday, 8/10/21, 9:00 PM ET Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets ESPN Friday, 8/13/21, 8:00 PM ET New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons NBA TV Saturday, 8/14/21, 10:00 PM ET Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers ESPN2

Cade Cunningham will start his NBA Summer League facing a team that reportedly made all kinds of efforts to grab the first pick of the 2021 NBA Draft to pick him.

Also, the Summer League duel between the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets will pair the first overall pick against the second overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, Jalen Green.

The Detroit Pistons have added former Toledo guard Spencer Littleson to their Summer League roster, a league source told @HoopsHype. Littleson led all NCAA players in 3-pointers made last season. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 30, 2021

Back to the 2021 NBA Free Agency for the Detroit Pistons, the team has reportedly signed Cory Joseph to a two-year deal and has also signed forward Trey Lyles to another two-year contract.

Joseph's contract is worth a reported $10 million, while Lyles' is at $5 million.

Whether the Detroit Pistons' extremely young team will be able to make some noise in the Eastern Conference during the 2020-21 NBA season still remains to be seen.

However, there has to be some hope for the team's future when looking at such a young, talented roster with possibly a great player in Cunningham leading the team.

Head coach Dwane Casey has a young core to handle in the 2020-21 NBA season and the team's progression in the upcoming campaign will definitely be important for the future.

Also read: What is a veteran minimum contract in the NBA?

Edited by Prem Deshpande