Detroit Pistons updated depth chart after landing Simone Fontecchio

With one day to go before the trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons have made changes to their roster. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they've acquired Simone Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz.

Expand Tweet

Fontecchio is a six-foot-eight forward in the midst of his second NBA season. Before being traded, he was averaging 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 39.1% from deep.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In return for the 28-year-old forward, the Detroit Pistons are sending Kevin Knox, a second-round pick and the rights to Gabriele Procida to the Jazz.

Expand Tweet

The Pistons have the league's worst record, 6-43. That has led to them making moves that will help set them up for the future.

Fontecchio will become a free agent this summer, and Detroit views him as a piece to their core. Acquiring him now gives them his Bird Rights, an important aspect when it comes to restricted free agency.

Expand Tweet

Coming up on the final 24 hours until the trade deadline, the Pistons are a team to watch. They have multiple veterans on their roster who could garner interest from contenders.

Also read: NBA Trade Deadline 2024: All deals completed so far

Detroit Pistons depth chart following trade for Simone Fontecchio

As the Detroit Pistons are only sending one player to the Utah Jazz, there's not much change to their depth chart.

Nevertheless, Kevin Knox was a part of Monty William's rotation, averaging close to 18 minutes a night. The former lottery pick was averaging 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds.

As for the Pistons, their depth chart is highlighted by an array of young prospects. Among the most notable are Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. There are also a handful of veterans on the roster, like Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Here's how their roster shapes up following the addition of Simone Fontecchio:

Point Guard Cade Cunningham Monte Morris Killian Hayes Shooting Guard Jaden Ivey Alec Burks Marcus Sasser Small Forward Bojan Bogdanovic Ausar Thompson Joe Harris Power Forward Isaiah Stewart Simone Fontecchio Danilo Gallinari Center Jalen Duren Mike Muscala James Wiseman

Which Detroit Pistons could be traded before the deadline?

Among the players the Pistons could move on from this season is Bojan Bogdanovic.

The veteran forward has popped up in rumors, with the Philadelphia 76ers being the most recent team to have interest. Bogdanovic is averaging 20.1 PPG this season, shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc.

Expand Tweet

Another Detroit player who could get a change of scenery is Killian Hayes. The former lottery pick has expressed a desire to be moved leading up to the trade deadline.

Expand Tweet

After being taken No. 7 overall in 2020, Hayes has struggled to find his footing in the NBA. He began the year as a starter but now comes off the bench for the Pistons. This season, he's averaging 6.9 PPG and 4.8 APG.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!