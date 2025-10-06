Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 6, 2025

The Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies begin their preseason on Monday at FedEx Forum as they prepare for the 2025-26 NBA season.
Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies game details and betting tips
The Pistons-Grizzlies clash tips off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) at FedEx Forum, Memphis. The live telecast will be available on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit – BSD. Fans can also watch the contest via livestream on FuboTV and the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).
Moneyline: Pistons (-142) vs Grizzlies (+118)
Odds: Pistons (-2.5 -110) vs Grizzlies (+2.5 -110)
Total (O/U): Pistons (o225.5 -110) vs Grizzlies (u225.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.
Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies preview
The Pistons surprised many ;ast season by ending their five-year playoff drought, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference. Despite keeping most of their roster, the addition of Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert gives them more depth at the guard position while drastically improving their shooting.
With Cade Cunningham leading the way, the Pistons are expected to take advantage of the weak Eastern Conference and move past the first round this time.
The Grizzlies, meanwhile, had an offseason full of change. They parted ways with Desmond Bane and made the bold decision to fire coach Taylor Jenkins, bringing in Tuomas Iisalo.
Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineup
Pistons
G: Cade Cunningham | G: Jaden Ivey | F: Ausar Thompson | F: Tobias Harris | C: Jalen Duren
Grizzlies
G: Ja Morant | G: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F: Jaylen Wells | F: Jaren Jackson Jr. | C: Santi Aldama
Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction
The Pistons dropped both their regular-season games against the Grizzlies, finishing 0-2 in their 2024-25 season series. Still, they enter the matchup as the slight favorites.
On paper, the Pistons have a stronger lineup, while the Grizzlies are dealing with injuries. Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey remain sidelined, while Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are working their way back from hip and toe issues, respectively.
