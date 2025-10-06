Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 6, 2025

The Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies begin their preseason on Monday at FedEx Forum as they prepare for the 2025-26 NBA season.

Ad

Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies game details and betting tips

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pistons-Grizzlies clash tips off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) at FedEx Forum, Memphis. The live telecast will be available on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit – BSD. Fans can also watch the contest via livestream on FuboTV and the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Pistons (-142) vs Grizzlies (+118)

Ad

Trending

Odds: Pistons (-2.5 -110) vs Grizzlies (+2.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Pistons (o225.5 -110) vs Grizzlies (u225.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Pistons surprised many ;ast season by ending their five-year playoff drought, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference. Despite keeping most of their roster, the addition of Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert gives them more depth at the guard position while drastically improving their shooting.

Ad

With Cade Cunningham leading the way, the Pistons are expected to take advantage of the weak Eastern Conference and move past the first round this time.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, had an offseason full of change. They parted ways with Desmond Bane and made the bold decision to fire coach Taylor Jenkins, bringing in Tuomas Iisalo.

Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineup

Ad

Pistons

G: Cade Cunningham | G: Jaden Ivey | F: Ausar Thompson | F: Tobias Harris | C: Jalen Duren

Grizzlies

G: Ja Morant | G: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F: Jaylen Wells | F: Jaren Jackson Jr. | C: Santi Aldama

Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The Pistons dropped both their regular-season games against the Grizzlies, finishing 0-2 in their 2024-25 season series. Still, they enter the matchup as the slight favorites.

On paper, the Pistons have a stronger lineup, while the Grizzlies are dealing with injuries. Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey remain sidelined, while Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are working their way back from hip and toe issues, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.