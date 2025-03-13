Detroit Pistons X drops 3-word reaction citing 2004 championship to rip Shaquille O'Neal's "boring" comment

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal received a lot of flak for his comments about the Detroit Pistons last Tuesday. The Pistons' X account responded to the four-time NBA champion by citing the 2004 championship when Detroit beat the Shaq-led LA Lakers in five games.

After the Pistons easily defeated the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, O'Neal praised Chauncey Billups for doing a great job coaching the team. The problem with his statement was Billups is the coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, while JB Bickerstaff is in charge of Detroit.

His co-hosts Candace Parker, Adam Lefkoe and Vince Carter corrected him, but instead of apologizing for the mistake, he doubled down. He admitted to not watching the Pistons and called them boring despite being one of the best stories in the NBA.

The Detroit Pistons' X account was not about to be disrespected by Shaquille O'Neal and responded to one of the videos featuring the blunder. The Pistons shared an image of O'Neal following the LA Lakers loss in the 2004 NBA Finals alongside a photo of Chauncey Billups kissing his NBA Finals MVP trophy.

The account also dropped a three-word message:

"Nothing new here."

One of the biggest talking points on social media at the moment is how some legends such as Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are not watching the games. They give their take on the NBA despite not following a team all season long.

With Shaq's comments about the Detroit Pistons, casual fans might take them at face value, trusting one of the greatest players ever. As a result, they might skip watching a good Pistons team simply because someone who doesn't follow them described their style of play as boring.

For those unaware, the Pistons were the worst team in the NBA last season. They were difficult to watch due to how bad their form was. However, they have turned things around this season and are set to make the playoffs, possibly win a round or even make a shock conference finals appearance.

The NBA does have a ratings problem, but players like Shaq and Chuck might have to watch games in order to encourage more viewers to tune in.

Shaquille O'Neal was traded after 2004 NBA Finals loss to the Pistons

The LA Lakers were supposed to win the 2004 NBA Finals, but the Detroit Pistons shocked the world by winning the title in five games. The Lakers had four legends in their starting five – Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Gary Payton – but it wasn't enough.

To add salt to the wound, the Lakers traded Shaq to the Miami Heat a few months later. The Pistons then eliminated the Heat in the 2005 Eastern Conference Finals, making matters worse for the "Diesel."

However, O'Neal did get his revenge in 2006 when the Heat beat the Pistons on their way to the NBA Finals and first title in franchise history.

