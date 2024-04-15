"Developing ur a**": Jusuf Nurkic emasculates Celtics superfan after Phoenix Suns seal 6th seed with dominant win

The Phoenix Suns faced the Minnesota Timberwolves in their final game of the season securing a 3-0 record against them. It was an important night for the Suns, one that decided their fate for the playoff berth and Bradley Beal was the star.

While the Suns looked sharp during the game, Bill Simmons might have anticipated another story for the night. Before the end of the second quarter, Beal and Anthony Edwards got into a heated argument, which led Simmons to believe that the game was about to take an interesting turn.

Reacting to the incident, Simmons wrote on X/Twitter,

“Oh no… the Suns went up big early and talked shit to Ant… STORY DEVELOPING.”

After the game concluded, Phoenix Suns' center Jusuf Nurkic hit back at Simmons for the jab against his team. Reacting to the post by Simmons, Nurkic wrote,

“Developing ur a**.”

The NBA analyst, a big Boston Celtics fan, anticipated a revengeful second half from the Timberwolves. However, despite tensions flaring between the two teams, the expected resurgence didn't transpire. There was no significant shift in momentum and the Suns ended up with a 125-106 victory against their first-round playoff contender.

Phoenix Suns go 3-0 against Timberwolves

After the Phoenix Suns' victory solidified their sixth-seed position in the Western Conference, the team avoided the Play-in Tournament.

Bradley Beal played an excellent game for his team, scoring a game-high 36 points, shooting 14 of 21 shots from the field and a perfect six-for-six from beyond the arc.

Both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker had an average night, scoring 15 and 23 points respectively. Grayson Allen was the third-highest scorer for Phoenix with 20 points.

This was the third matchup between Phoenix and Minnesota this season, with the former winning all three. The Suns’ playoff berth depended on this win and the LA Lakers' win over the New Orleans Pelicans (124-108). As a result, the Suns' will face third-seeded Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

With the Timberwolves having a higher seed they will have home-court advantage for Games 1 and 2. However, Minnesota has not won a game against Kevin Durant and his team this season. Moreover, the Suns have a roster with considerable playoff experience.

Rudy Gobert led the scoring for the Timberwolves with 21 points on seven of nine shooting from the field and guard Mike Conley scored 17 points. However, the team had 24 turnovers, which is their season-worst record.