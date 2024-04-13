"Got to get a stop": Bradley Beal gets his revenge against De'Aaron Fox after sleepless nights from 2021's game-winner

The Phoenix Suns rallied to a hard-fought 108-107 win thanks to Bradley Beal's late-game heroics over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Beal's steal, executed with a little over a minute remaining, narrowed the Suns' deficit to just two points. Subsequently, Kevin Durant's successful free throws leveled the score. With nine seconds left on the clock, Jusuf Nurkic engaged in a fierce battle for a loose ball foul and converted a free throw, ultimately granting Phoenix the lead.

Following the game, Bradley Beal was asked about his play on De'Aaron Fox, to which he said:

"I actually guarded D-Fox a few years ago in D.C. and he hit a game winner on me going left.

"I've always had that in the back of my head, I got to get a stop."

In a match deadlocked at 107 points, Phoenix rallied from a 16-point shortfall. Domantas Sabonis committed a foul against Jusuf Nurkic in the battle for a rebound following a missed attempt by the Suns' Grayson Allen.

Nurkic, tallying 10 points and 10 rebounds, faltered on the initial free throw but capitalized on the second, granting the Suns the lead with a mere 8.1 seconds remaining on the clock.

In what game did De'Aaron Fox hit game-winner over Bradley Beal?

Bradley Beal underscored the Mar. 17, 2021 matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Washington Wizards. In that game, De'Aaron Fox notched an impressive 28 points and sealed the deal with a clutch jumper over Bradley Beal with a mere 0.7 seconds remaining, securing a 121-119 triumph for the Sacramento Kings against the Washington Wizards.

Contributing to Sacramento's victory, Richaun Holmes and Harrison Barnes each chipped in 18 points. This win marked the Kings' first triumph during the third leg of a challenging six-game journey along the East Coast.

Despite Beal's strong performance of 29 points on 12 of 20 shooting, he struggled from beyond the arc, missing all five of his 3-point attempts.

Breaking down Bradley Beal's clutch play to seal win vs Sacramento Kings

Beal's pivotal defensive play materialized when he blocked a drive by De'Aaron Fox, securing the game-winning steal. This action prompted Devin Booker to take to his Instagram to clarify that the credited steal should rightfully be attributed to Beal.

In addition to Beal's defensive heroics, Kevin Durant contributed 28 points, three assists and three turnovers while logging 42 minutes. Meanwhile, Booker showcased his resilience by playing 41 minutes and tallying 21 points, six assists and four turnovers.

Grayson Allen reclaimed his spot in the starting lineup and delivered a solid performance with 19 points. Notably, Phoenix decided to revert to Drew Eubanks coming off the bench, despite Thaddeus Young standing out in Wednesday's victory.