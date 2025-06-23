"Devil magic doesn't work": Jaylin Williams’ girlfriend Alanna Harris fires pointed dig at Pacers as OKC reaches summit with first NBA title

Pascal Siakam's disturbing pregame ritual in Game 6 turned heads after he was pictured rolling his eyes back while muttering a prayer. Fans jokingly accused him of using 'devil magic,' claiming it was the ritual that won them the game. Following the Thunder's first title win in over 46 years, OKC forward Jaylin Williams' girlfriend, Alanna Harris, fired pointed digs at this incident.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Harris took a subtle jab at Indiana and Siakam's pre-game routine, as she posted multiple images from Sunday with a snarky caption.

"NO ‘CERSSSSS. Devil magic doesn’t work on Sundays ⚡️⚡️," she wrote.

The Arkansas native is a devout Christian and openly shows her faith with "Love like Jesus" written on her Instagram bio. Her caption on the post hinted at another biblical reference, expressing how 'devil magic' didn't work on the Lord's Day (Sunday).

In the post, Harris shared glimpses of the Thunder's celebrations as they reached the summit with a 103-91 win against the Pacers. The eight-slide post featured images of her and Jaylin Williams celebrating, while she also shared images with other NBA wives and girlfriends.

She was pictured along with Hailey Summers (SGA's wife), Kourtney Kellar (Hartenstein's wife) and Haleigh Broucher (Caruso's wife). The post also featured a picture of her Trophy presentation pass and an image of Williams with the Larry O'Brien trophy.

The OKC Thunder beat the Pacers in an entertaining match at the Paycom Center; however, Jaylin Williams did not feature in the game due to a coach's decision.

Jaylin Williams shares his dislike of beer in a hilarious moment during title celebrations: "Where's the Tequila?"

OKC forward Jaylin Williams hilariously expressed his dislike for beer during the Thunder's title celebrations on Sunday. Sharing a bottle with Alex Caruso after the game, Williams was seen taking a sip of the beverage before putting it down in disgust.

This mirthful incident took place in the Thunder locker room as the team celebrated its first NBA title in over four decades. The clip of Williams was posted by SportsCenter on X (formerly Twitter) as he was seen toasting to "the vets on the team."

"To the vets on the team," he said, gulping beer.

However, the forward quickly made his dislike known, as he was seen opting for another drink instead.

"Where's the Tequila?" he asked putting down the beer.

The celebrations will be long in Oklahoma as the city celebrates its first-ever title win in history.

