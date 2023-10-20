Devin Booker 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Suns All-Star's performance this season

Devin Booker is the lone player who has remained with the Phoenix Suns from the team that reached the NBA Finals in 2021. The All-Star guard has failed to reach the Finals again after suffering consecutive eliminations in the Western Conference semi-finals.

This year, Booker is hopeful things will change, as the Suns have created their own Big Three with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal playing alongside him and aiming at nothing but the title.

Devin Booker had averages of 27.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 5.5 apg in 53 games last season while shooting 49.4 percent from the field, 35.1 percent from beyond the arc and 85.5 from the free-throw line.

As compared to the regular season, his playoff numbers improved to 33.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 7.2 apg, on 58.5 percent from the field, 50.8 percent from beyond the arc and 86.6 percent from the free-throw line, respectively.

Booker was one of the top fantasy players last year as well, with an average of 41.9 fantasy points for a total of 2,221 in 53 games. The projection for the 2023-24 season is an average of 37.9 fantasy points for a total of 2,902 in 76 games.

Thus, we should consider him a top option for players to pick in the fantasy draft. Dan Titus of Yahoo Sports placed him as a top-tier guard and a late first-round or early second-round selection.

Concerning his fantasy outlook for the 2023-24 season, he is No.10 in the draft ranking, while Fantasypros projects him between No.8 (best spot) and No.24 (worst spot).

Entering his ninth year in the league, Devin Booker has his sights set on the NBA title. He has become an All-Star for three straight years (2020-2022) and has been named to the All-NBA First Team once (2022).

However, he is still pursuing his first NBA ring, regular season MVP and Finals MVP. He is optimistic about achieving those feats in the upcoming season.

Suns' Big 3 watching from the bench during a preseason game in Phoenix

Devin Booker has his sights set on first NBA championship

Devin Booker has been one of the main reasons for the Phoenix Suns' return to the upper echelon of the NBA. Along with Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, they made the Suns a legit title contender for consecutive seasons. However, they failed to win the championship and came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks.

With Paul and Ayton now playing for the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers, respectively, Booker believes the arrival of Kevin Durant (first full season with the Suns) and Bradley Beal will bring Phoenix the title they have been chasing over the last few years.

"After I had my Finals experience and falling short, everybody knows that we need a ring," Devin Booker said a few days ago. "We have too much talent in the house, with a coach that's won it before. We're all on the same page. We'll have fun during the journey, but we all know what we're working towards," via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

Booker and the Suns will kick off their regular season with a road game vs the Warriors at Chase Center next Tuesday, October 24, with Chris Paul taking on his former team in the season opener.