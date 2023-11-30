Devin Booker caught stalking ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner's fan page after Suns' streak-ending loss 

The Phoenix Suns got their seven-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday, with Devin Booker leaving in the third quarter after tweaking his ankle. Following the Suns' seventh loss of the season, a Kendall Jenner fan page posted the three-time NBA All-Star peeking on their page.

The KendalxDevin Instagram page is a fan account dedicated to the relationship between Suns guard Devin Booker and reality TV star Kendall Jenner shared a screencap of people who viewed their stories.

Intriguingly, Devin Booker with the IG handle @dbook, was one of those accounts that viewed a story featuring him with Jenner watching a basketball game from the sidelines.

"Oh oh i see you @dbook," captioned the KendalxDevin Instagram page.

A screenshot of a Booker-Jenner fan page confirming the Suns guard viewing their posts

Devin Booker missed eight of the team's opening 10 games of the season. However, whenever he is on the basketball court, the Suns have rocked, losing only two of nine games with Booker.

The more recent loss was with Booker on the court, though, who had to leave after stepping on Dennis Schroder's foot.

The former 3-point shootout king chips in 29.4 points, 8.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds a night. In Week 5, Booker was named the Player of the Week after leading the Suns to a 4-0 record including a 40-point output against the Grizzlies.

Devin Booker and Kendal Jenner's dating timeline

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's relationship began in Apr. 2020 after the couple sparked rumors from their road trip to Sedona. Despite denying their relationship in public, they eventually admitted that they had been going out.

The couple celebrated milestones like their first anniversary in Jun. 2021, and they constantly support each other in events. Jenner and Booker shared their 2021 Valentine's Day on social media as they announced their relationship out in the open.

Despite occasional breakup rumors, the two continued attending family events and celebrating their birthdays together.

Their relationship came to an abrupt end in June 2022, but they seemed to have reconciled after appearing on social media together.

In November 2022, various sources confirmed that the quiet breakup was due to their schedules not aligning. In March, though, rumors came out that Kendall Jenner was dating Bad Bunny, which was followed by a diss directed to Booker in the singer's single 'Coco Chanel'.