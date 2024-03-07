Devin Booker joining Call of Duty Season 3 with Kevin Durant has NBA fans mocking All-Star: "Book's greatest accomplishment"

It appears Devin Booker will soon join his Phoenix Suns teammate Kevin Durant as one of the only two NBA players to be featured in Activision's video game Call of Duty. According to a prominent Call of Duty leaker, Booker's in-game character will make his debut come season 3 of the game. He'll reportedly be available to use as a character in the game's battle royale mode known as Warzone and will also be one of the Modern Warfare 3 operators.

While this may be exciting news to some, NBA fans on social media aren't exactly too thrilled to see Devin Booker become a video game character. Some even referenced Ja Morant as a more suitable candidate to be featured in Call of Duty, given his controversial history. Here's what some fans had to say on X:

"This is Books greatest accomplishment"

"We just adding anybody to call of duty now"

"nobody buying that ☠️ "

"Suns can now get destroyed on & off the court"

"He gonna get hurt on there and miss games too"

"Booker and Durant against COD squeakers"

"Bad game to join come to the better BR D Book which is obviously Fortnite"

"No one is going to be like man I gotta have that Devin Booker bundle 😂😂😂😂 "

Looking back at the time Kevin Durant joined Call of Duty

Kevin Durant as a playable character in Call of Duty

Back in May 2023, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant made his debut as a playable character in the Call of Duty franchise. He initially started as an exclusive player to the game's mobile version. Eventually, due to popular demand, KD's character was made available in the console and PC version known as Warzone.

While this may seem like a bizarre crossover, video games these days have taken collaborations to the next level and are constantly looking to insert big entities in their games for marketing and money-making purposes. The Call of Duty franchise has other prominent names such as rappers Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj in their roster of operators.

Capitalizing on the success Kevin Durant brought to the game, Activision likely plans on replicating a similar outcome with fellow Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Durant's skin bundle sold for 2,400 CoD Points, which is approximately $20. Many believe Booker's skin will sell for a similar price range, however, it's best to wait for an official announcement from Activision.

For those interested in buying Devin Booker in Call of Duty, be sure to make the purchase as soon as it becomes available as he will only be in the shop for a limited time. Kevin Durant is no longer available in the shop but would occasionally pop up from time to time.