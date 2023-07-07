“Devin Booker has a mother” – Luka Doncic proposing girlfriend Anamaria Goltes has NBA fans reacting hilariously 

Wedding bells are ringing after Luka Doncic and his fiance Anamaria Goltes shared their engagement news on social media that they have been newly enga ged. With that, fans congratulated the NBA star, while others decided to poke some fun at the romantic occasion.

Doncic has achieved a new milestone in his life as he's now engaged to a fashion and lifestyle content creator. They have been together since 2016, and have known each other since they were young.

Fans couldn't help but troll the Dallas Mavericks star after the news broke out. Here are some of the best reactions:

OG Clip @GoatedKing223 @Mavs_FFL Him and Jokic dancing at the wedding gone be hilarious @Mavs_FFL Him and Jokic dancing at the wedding gone be hilarious

Nicolas Medeles @ng44923 @Mavs_FFL 3 rings in year time is crazy 2024 champ @Mavs_FFL 3 rings in year time is crazy 2024 champ

CS_DFWSport @CSDFWSports @Mavs_FFL Real reason he slimmed down a bit, needs to look good on those engagement pics @Mavs_FFL Real reason he slimmed down a bit, needs to look good on those engagement pics

🦁👑💯 @LyonGives @ButtCrackSports Booker when his Stepmom has more rings then him @ButtCrackSports Booker when his Stepmom has more rings then him https://t.co/XrfbRd2HOo

Fans are definitely excited for the NBA star as he takes on a different chapter of his personal life. Doncic got down on one knee and asked Anamaria the big question at Lake Bled, Slovenia.

Stephen A. Smith believes Luka Doncic could ask out if the team continues to struggle

Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks

The Mavs have attempted to turn their squad into title contenders with Luka Doncic leading the way. Dallas was able to make it all the way to the Western Conference Finals back in 2022. However, they weren't able to follow it up. They struggled throughout the entire 2022-23 season and missed the postseason entirely.

During the season, they had a chance to bring in another star and decided to trade for Kyrie Irving. But due to a lack of time together, Doncic and Irving weren't able to make things work and the team got worse from there.

Now, as the new season approaches, the front office has started to make some moves to benefit Doncic. They re-signed Irving to a new deal, brought back Seth Curry, and traded for Grant Williams. These key additions could make the team better compared to last season.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade:



- Mavs: Grant Williams

- Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030

- Celtics: Multiple second-round picks Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade:- Mavs: Grant Williams- Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030- Celtics: Multiple second-round picks https://t.co/7Bi6Dykydf

However, the new-look Mavs are yet to play a game and could still encounter some difficulties along the way. According to famed NBA analyst, Stephen A. Smith, Doncic could request a trade if the team continues to struggle. While this may be a long shot, it's still a possible outcome if they struggle.

"I believe, that if the Dallas Mavericks struggle this year," Smith said. "Luka Doncic will ask out of Dallas. That is not inside information, that is just my opinion.

"Because the West has gotten stronger. You look at Dallas to miss out on Jalen Brunson and to bring Kyrie [Irving] up in there. You and Kyrie are together, and for some reason that doesn't work, I think he'll ask out. And I think the likelihood of him asking out is significantly higher than [Joel] Embiid asking out of Philly."

