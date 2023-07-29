Devin Booker NBA 2K24 face revealed: Predicted stats, overall, and more

Devin Booker is fresh off a series of spectacular performances in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. In the Phoenix Suns' first-round playoff series with the LA Clippers, Booker recorded two 40+ point performances as the Suns won in five games.

Despite the Suns coming up short against eventual champions Denver Nuggets in the second round, Booker continued to impress, putting up spectacular numbers. While his popularity can't be understated, the playoff surge added to his already impressive resume, making fans eager to play with him in NBA2k24.

With the game set to release on Sept. 8, Booker, who had one of the best-selling jerseys last season, had his character model leaked. Twitter account 'NBA 2K24 Leaks & Intel' posted a photo of Devin Booker in-game, giving fans plenty to talk about ahead of the highly anticipated release.

It's also important to note that it appears to be Booker's character model for the next-gen NBA2k24 game. With the studio releasing games on both next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S, the 'past-gen' version will likely look different.

Because of the limitations of 'past-gen' consoles like Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Booker's in-game character may not appear the same to gamers on these systems.

Devin Booker's predicted NBA2k24 overall

According to 2kratings.com, Devin Booker's NBA 2k24 stats ranked 16th in the league of current NBA players. At the same time, the three-time All-Star's 92 overall rating sees him ranked 255 among all players on NBA2k24.

While the figure may sound low, it's important to note that the game features numerous historic teams, as well as 'all-time' teams. As a result, legendary players like Shaquille O'Neal have multiple character models, contributing to Booker's low rating compared to all players.

True fans of NBA 2k are well aware, though, that it isn't necessarily the overall rating that determines which players are the best in-game; it's badges. According to 2kratings.com, Booker has 33 badges, eight being gold, 15 silver and 10 bronze.

Devin Booker's predicted NBA2k24 stats

Apart from Devin Booker's 92 overall, his skill graph shows that he has a 93 rating for his outside scoring. The category includes a 97 close shot, 97 mid-range shot, 86 3-point shot, 84 free throw, 98 shot IQ and 98 offensive consistency.

At the offensive end of the floor, Booker's character has an 85 playmaking rating, including an 89 pass accuracy, 92 ball handle and 94 pass IQ. At the defensive end, Booker's skill graphs aren't nearly as impressive, with a 61 defending rating and 46 rebounding rating despite a 74 in perimeter defense.

With the release of the game on the horizon, in just over a month, it will be interesting to see how Booker's stats change during the year. As fans are well aware, as the season progresses, NBA2k developers continue to change player ratings to reflect their development.

