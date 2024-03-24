Devin Booker reshares Kevin Durant's inadvertent poster on him

Devin Booker recently reshared a still image from the Phoenix Suns' 131-106 win in San Antonio on Saturday. The Suns blew out the Spurs; however, midway through the third quarter, there was a tricky moment for the Suns' stars. Jusuf Nurkic threw an alley-oop to Kevin Durant, who slammed it home. Booker was also in the area and jumped thinking the pass was for him.

It led to both stars jumping for the ball, and Booker had to get out of the way when in mid-air. The resulting image made it look like Durant posterized Booker. The two laughed on court immediately after the mishap. Durant still managed to get the dunk down for two points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Booker then found a still image of the play and posted it to his IG stories. The blurry still makes it look like Booker is the victim of a Durant slam. The post seems all in good fun.

The image was a lot funnier as the Suns single-handedly won the game. Booker finished 32 points in the win to lead the way for Phoenix. Durant scored 25 points in the road victory.

Kevin Durant accidentally dunks on Devin Booker

The Suns shot 59.6% from the field on the night. They hit 11-of-24 from the 3-point range. Eric Gordon went 4-of-5 from downtown on his own. The Suns also won comfortably despite getting only ten free-throw attempts.

Keldon Johnson led the way for the struggling Spurs with 14 points. Victor Wmebnayama had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and one block.

Phoenix never trailed in the game. Bradley Beal had a season-high 12 assists as the point guard. It was their eighth straight win in San Antonio.

The Suns have reached their best winning percentage of the season, 13 games over .500. They have won three in a row and are sixth in the standings. They are 0.5 games ahead of the Dallas Mavericks for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are in awe of each other

Following the Suns' win in San Antonio, Kevin Durant was complimentary of the Suns' offense. He had no problem with Devin Booker taking over as the main scoring option. Durant said the best part of their team is their versatility and depth of options. He liked the way they played on Saturday.

“Switching up who we want to be the scorer one play, who is setting the screen one play. We are all versatile players that can do everything on the offensive side of the floor. We utilized that and we played off one another. It was a good flow tonight,” Durant said.

Booker and Durant have meshed well all season. Earlier this year, Durant scored 40 points in a win against the Indiana Pacers. He was so efficient that night that Booker praised Durant after the game despite scoring 52 points himself.

Expand Tweet

“Super impressive, but at the same time, it doesn't surprise me. The efficiency is on a whole another level,” Devin Booker said.

Durant scored 40 points without taking a free throw. He shot 72% from the field and hit 4-of-7 from the 3-point range.