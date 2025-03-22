  • home icon
Devin Booker shares honest feelings as Phoenix Suns' season continues to implode despite the firepower: "Talent only gets you so far"

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 22, 2025 02:43 GMT
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Devin Booker [R] insists talent can only get the Phoenix Suns so far. [photo: Imagn]

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns continue to navigate through a disappointing season. The Suns strung back-to-back victories in their current five-game road trip to improve to 33-37 for the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference. With a little less than a month left, they could struggle to the finish line and limp to an early vacation.

Following a 107-96 loss to the LeBron James-less LA Lakers on Mar. 16, Booker chatted with reporters after the game. He responded to Fox Sports when asked about the reason for their struggles:

"Talent only gets you so far. I've been on teams with less talent that found ways to get more wins. It's just the little things. What people always say, the details of the game. Although it sounds like we should know that at this part of our careers, it's just something you need to form and develop and learn through trial and error.”
Talent is certainly not the reason the Phoenix Suns are playing desperately for a ticket to the play-in tournament. They have Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, and Devin Booker, a four-time All-Star, an explosive scorer and superb playmaker. Bradley Beal, the former Washington Wizards star, is another deadly threat opponents have to plan for.

Surrounding the Big 3 are Grayson Allen, Nick Richards, Tyus Jones, Mason Plumlee, Royce O’Neale, Ryan Dunn, and Bol Bol. The Suns have easily one of the most loaded rosters in the NBA and yet they have underperformed.

Devin Booker and the Suns look at poor defense as reason for their struggles

The Phoenix Suns are No. 8 in the NBA in offensive rating. With weapons like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, they were expected to be one of the best in that category.

The defense, though, has been another story. They are No. 26 for the season but sit at the bottom starting February. When the offense stutters, the lethargic defense can’t bail them out. More often than not, the Suns have to outshoot or overwhelm opponents to get a win.

Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy, who works as an analyst for TNT, called the Suns’ defense “pathetic.” Van Gundy blasted Phoenix’s effort on that end during a game against the LA Clippers on Mar. 4.

Devin Booker was spot on when he said that talent alone could only get the Suns so far. The team has to show better effort, hustle and grit to keep their season alive.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
