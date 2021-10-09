Devin Booker took Vanessa Bryant's approval before making the Kobe Bryant mural salute in NBA 75 commercial  

Devin Booker's heartfelt tribute to the late great Kobe Bryant was one of the most emotional and touching scenes in the NBA 75 commercial that featured several superstars from past and present.

Booker honored his idol, Kobe Bryant, in the commercial by saluting a large mural of him. The Phoenix Suns All-Star reportedly asked Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, before making the gesture. Here's what Kellan Olson of EmpireOfTheSuns mentioned regarding this in his recent tweet:

"Devin Booker spoke with Vanessa Bryant before the salute to the Kobe Bryant mural in the NBA 75 commercial. She 100% signed off on it and that made Book feel even better about it."

Devin Booker has comparisons to the late, great Kobe Bryant. The Phoenix Suns star has emulated his game and has found success with it. Bryant had a huge impact on several players in the NBA, but Booker's respect and admiration for Kobe has always stood out.

He even got the phrase "Be Legendary" tattooed on his arm because that's what Kobe Bryant wrote on Booker's shoe after his last-ever NBA game in Phoenix. It was only fitting for someone like Devin Booker to be in the frame to honor the five-time NBA champ in one of the greatest sports commercials ever.

Fans in awe of NBA 75 commercial

The NBA 75 commercial took social media by storm after superstars like Magic Johnson, Bill Russell, LeBron James, Larry Bird and Kevin Durant, among others, made an appearance in the short film.

Actor Michael B. Jordan drives a bunch of kids around on a school bus in what's called the "NBA Lane," where he explains how historic the league has been and introduces them to stars of the past and the present.

The commercial portrayed all kinds of emotions and has been regarded as one of the greatest ads ever in sports history.

The 75th anniversary of the NBA is expected to be one of the best seasons in recent history. A plethora of title-contenders have stacked their squads with superstar-level talent, making it difficult to pick a clear winner.

The 2021-22 regular season kicks off on October 19th. The opening matchup in the East will be between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, while the LA Lakers will take on the Golden State Warriors in the West.

