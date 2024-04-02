Devin Booker x 'Hike' Nike Book 1 shoe: Where to buy, price and more details explored

Devin Booker is one of the most popular NBA players and a fast-rising star. His first shoe with Nike, named "D Book 1," was released this February and now the shoe giant has released another colorway, the Nike Book 1 "Hike."

Known as an outdoors person, Nike pays homage to Booker's passion through the latest iteration. The shoe is inspired by the Suns' guard's hiking adventures alongside his pet, Haven. The signature shoe features a blend of light silver, dark stucco and clay orange hues that suggest natural landscapes.

The shoe also features an olive green snakeskin print representing a sense of wilderness, while the Nike swoosh logo is colored white. The ponyhair accents give a touch of luxury at the heel collar.

Booker also had his personal branding shown on the signature shoe with the tongue labels, heel tabs, and insoles. He also gave a nod to his current ball club, the Phoenix Suns, through an orange underfoot color.

The Nike D Book 1 "Hike" colorway is set to hit retail stores and shoe outlets by April 6 for $150 (per B/R Kicks).

Other colorways of Devin Booker's Nike D Book 1 signature shoe

The Nike Book 1 has been a big hit for sneaker fanatics and it has drawn a few inspirations from a few designs such as the Air Force, AJ1 and Blazer. Devin Booker had good creative input on the design of his first signature shoe, showing his love for classic cars such as a 1972 Chevy Blazer K5.

The signature shoe made its debut in February. Since Nike unveiled the design last September, Booker has been spotted wearing a dozen color variations of the shoe on the basketball court. However, only three of these have been released to the public.

In the available lineup out in the market, standout designs like the 'Detroit' or 'Triple Black' honor Booker's hometown teams. 'Chapter One' marks the debut for fans, and each design is a reflection of the history and taste of the four-time NBA All-Stars.

May designs are exclusive to Booker, but it also gives sneakerheads a hint about possible releases of the signature shoe.

So far, as of this writing and in the first year of the D Book 1 series, the Phoenix Suns are 7th in the NBA Western Conference with seven games left to play in the regular season. Devin Booker is averaging 27.4 points, 6.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds.