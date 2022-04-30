“Dham deserve a head coaching job for sure!!!!” - Kyle Kuzma reacts to the LA Lakers requesting permission from the Bucks to interview Darvin Ham for the vacant head coach job

The LA Lakers are currently in the market for a head coach, and former Laker Kyle Kuzma believes Darvin Ham deserves the job. Via Twitter, he expressed his support for Ham in response to reports that Ham is on the Lakers' radar. Kuzma wrote:

"Dham deserve a head coaching job forsure!!!!"

Per Shams Charania, the Lakers requested permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach, Ham. Charania wrote:

"Sources: The Lakers have requested permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham for their head coach opening. Ham served as a Lakers assistant from 2011 to 2013. The team is starting the next stage of the coaching search process."

Lakers fans are likely thrilled with this news as it indicates the organization is being proactive ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The LA Lakers let go of Frank Vogel after a disappointing 2021-22 season

Former LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel.

The Lakers' campaign was disappointing, to say the least. They finished 11th in the Western Conference standings and failed to qualify for the play-in tournament.

Given the amount of talent on their roster, no one expected the Lakers to perform that poorly. During the offseason, they were pegged as championship favorites after the addition of Russell Westbrook.

Unfortunately, winning was a struggle for the Lakers, and their coach was the first to bear the consequences.

Not long after the season ended, the Lakers fired Frank Vogel, who delivered them a championship in the 2020 bubble. Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of their season was how poor the team was defensively, even with a coach whose strength is supposedly defense.

Now that Vogel is out, there is a vacancy at the position of head coach, and the Lakers have started to hunt for a suitable candidate. It has been reported that they have set their sights on Ham, who once served as the Lakers' assistant coach from 2011 to 2013.

With the Lakers being a storied franchise, a championship will always be the goal, especially now that they have arguably the league's GOAT.

Health was a major issue for the Lakers as they hedged their bets on Anthony Davis being healthy. Unfortunately, the big man played only 40 games due to several injuries.

It will be interesting to see how things play out for the Lakers.

