"Dick got that DAWG in him": NBA fans in shambles as Scottie Barnes & Gradey Dick don Frozone & Scooby Doo costumes

The Toronto Raptors are on the verge of entering a roster rebuild, with Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick.

The Eastern Conference team has been acquiring talented young players in recent years. Scottie Barnes is their crown jewel. Toronto recently drafted sharpshooter Gradey Dick to solve their floor spacing issues.

It appears that Barnes and Dick are already hitting things off. The two young stars are considered future core pieces to the Raptors rotation.

With Halloween fast approaching, Barnes and Dick have been enjoying the festivities. Barnes recently shared an image of him and his new teammate in costume.

Dick was dressed as Scooby Doo, while Barnes was Frozone from the Pixar movie "The Incredibles."

Raptors fans hope that Gradey Dick can emerge as a "mystery solver" for their franchise.

Last season, Toronto ranked 28th in the NBA for 3-point percentage as a team. Dick's addition should help improve their ability from the perimeter and give them some additional floor spacing.

Scottie Barnes is entering his third NBA season. Typically, that's when players take their biggest developmental leap.

They've adjusted to the NBA, overcome how other teams look to counter them and evolved their offensive and defensive games.

Barnes will be expected to emerge as a first option for the Raptors this season, taking some pressure off Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.

It would appear that Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick aren't the only ones enjoying the Halloween season. Toronto Raptors fans seemed to love their younger players costume choice, and began sharing their thoughts in the comments section on social media.

"Dick got that DAWG in him" one fan wrote in the comments.

Another wrote,

"Gradey did it for the dogs."

While other fans used the image to get excited for the season. One shared their excitement by writing:

"The vibes are high. gonna be a entertaining season if anything."

One fan saw an opportunity to give Gradey Dick a new nickname, calling him "Scooby Dick."

Another took the opportunity to jump on the nickname train by asking "Scooby Dick, who are you?"

Who do Scottie Barnes and Co. face in their season opener?

The Toronto Raptors will open the new season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 26.

That will be fans' first chance to see the duo of Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick against NBA-level competition.

Raptors fans will hope to see the early signs of a new dynamic duo forming as they wait for their team to return to competitiveness.