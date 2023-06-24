Did Adama Sanogo get drafted? Taking a closer look

The 2023 NBA Draft unfolded yesterday, but Adama Sanogo from UConn experienced a night that didn't go as planned. As anticipated, Victor Wembanyama secured the first overall pick, followed by a surprising selection of Brandon Miller by the Charlotte team at second. Scoot Henderson, a G League veteran, was chosen third overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.
He was not expected to go undrafted, considering his solid potential and multiple mock drafts ranking him as a mid-to-late second-rounder. The NBA Draft Room predicted him to be the 40th overall pick, ESPN placed him at 49th, CBS Sports ranked him 47th, and The Ringer projected his selection at 44th.
The 6-foot-9 big man remained undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft but eventually signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls as a free agent. Consequently, he will be assigned to their G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, as part of the two-way deal.
Adama Sanogo's undrafted status has sparked outrage on social media, particularly within the Connecticut and college basketball communities. The UConn Huskies clinched the 2023 National Championship, triumphing over the San Diego State Aztecs with a commanding score of 76-59. To add to the irony, Adama Sanogo, the NCAA Most Outstanding Player, did not get drafted while his fellow players did. This turn of events has left numerous fans and analysts astounded.
This isn't a mere case of recency bias or a misleading perspective due to his championship win. The talented player from Mali secured the MOP award by averaging 19.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, shooting an impressive 66% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc throughout the tournament. Since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1983, Adama Sanago is the only African-born player to claim this prestigious award. As mentioned earlier, various agencies scouted him, and he was projected to be chosen in the middle of the second round.
In comparison, his UConn teammates Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson Jr. were both selected in the 2023 NBA Draft as the 14th and 36th pick respectively. He is one of several overlooked players in this year's draft, along with Ricky Council IV, Terquavion Smith and more.
Adama Sanogo played a significant role in UConn's fifth national title victory. In the National Championship Finals, he contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds while shooting an efficient 55% from the field and committing zero turnovers.
As a versatile forward/center, he possesses scoring abilities both inside and from the perimeter. In his final season with the Huskies, he shot 36% from beyond the arc. One of his most memorable performances came in the 2023 NCAA tournament's West-First Round against the Iona Gaels, where he tallied an impressive 28 points and 13 rebounds while shooting an outstanding 76% from the field.
Naturally, many basketball fans are upset over his NBA Draft snub. Let's take a look at some Twitter reactions as the Draft was unfolding in Brooklyn.
It will be intriguing to witness Adama Sanogo's journey with the Bulls. At some point in the season, he is likely to receive a call-up to the main team, and his debut is certain to turn heads in the league.
