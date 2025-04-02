Did Anthony Edwards pay $1,080,000 in child support upfront? Ex-partner Ayesha Howard addresses viral claims

Anthony Edwards' legal battle with Ayesha Howard continues, as the judge decides under which state laws the case falls, Georgia or California. Early in March, Howard clapped back at fans calling her a "predator," showing screenshots to prove that Edwards was the one trying to get to her.

Ad

Earlier this week, a rumor suggesting that the NBA star requested to pay 18 years of child support upfront so he didn't have to deal with Howard or their daughter, Aubri, went viral on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many fans had a laugh at Howard's expense. Some joked that Edwards didn't want anything to do with Aubri and was trying to do something uncommon with his alleged plans to pay 18 years of child support at once.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On Wednesday, on Instagram, The Shade Room shared that Howard rejected all the rumors of Edwards' bold request to a judge.

"There are no court documents, motions or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms," Edwards said in a statement.

Ad

Ad

Neither party knows how much Edwards will have to pay in child support, which makes it improbable that the Minnesota Timberwolves star made this request.

On Wednesday, Howard shared a couple of stories on her Instagram. One was of Aubri and another of her reacting to all the rumors surrounding her, Aubri and the All-Star guard.

Ayesha Howard's story

Howard uploaded a second story

Edwards and Howard, per screenshots, have been close for a while. In 2022, the former No. 1 overall pick texted her "wya" (or "Where you at?"), which she used to shoot down fans' claims about her trapping the player.

Ad

They welcomed their baby, Aubri, in October after Howard refused to get an abortion. Edwards' paternity of Aubri was confirmed in December, but he declared he wasn't seeking child custody or visitation in February.

What's next in Anthony Edwards, Ayesha Howard legal battle?

With a potential custody battle shot down before it even started, the only thing Anthony Edwards and Ayesha Howard are waiting to settle is child support. The Georgia product has expressed his desire to save as much money as possible, but the judge still decides how the situation will be solved.

Ad

After Howard moved to California, the Timberwolves star said she did it to get more money in child support, which leads us to this moment.

He filed a separate lawsuit in Georgia, which added another chapter to this battle. Depending on the judge's decision, Edwards will know how much he needs to pay his daughter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.