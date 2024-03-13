Did Anthony Edwards pull off an NSFW celebration? Closer look as 2x All-Star recreates Sam Cassell's iconic dance

There's a photo of Anthony Edwards on social media showing him possibly doing an NSFW celebration last week against the Indiana Pacers. Edwards was not fined for anything over the past few days, but it seems like he's doing an iconic dance. Did Edwards pull off Sam Cassell's "big balls" dance?

In the post below, Edwards can be seen making the "big balls" gesture following his game-winning block at the buzzer in Indiana. It was one of the best blocks of the season and a possible Block of the Year winner.

The "big balls" dance was popularized by former Minnesota Timberwolves guard and three-time NBA champion Sam Cassell. He started doing it when he was still in Milwaukee, but it became notorious during his time in Minnesota.

Cassell famously busted it out in the 2004 NBA Western Conference semifinals against the Sacramento Kings. He allegedly injured his hip because of the dance and was hampered by it as the Timberwolves lost to the LA Lakers in six games in the conference finals.

There's no clear video evidence of Anthony Edwards celebrating his block with the "big balls" dance. However, the photo was likely taken after the game and it was possibly around the 20-second mark of the video below. "Ant-Man" was taunting the crowd and possibly telling them he had the "balls" to make the block.

But since there's not enough video evidence to prove that Edwards did the "big balls" dance, it's possible he was gesturing or flexing that he had the "balls" to make a clutch block.

It has been almost a week since the alleged celebration and the NBA has not fined Edwards. The "big balls" dance celebration has been banned by the league since the 2010-11 season. Any player who uses it will be fined between $15,000 to $25,000.

LeBron James was fined $15,000 for using the "big balls" dance against, well the Pacers in Indiana two years ago. Maybe players like to bust it out in the basketball state for some reason.

Anthony Edwards leads Timberwolves past Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost the No. 1 spot to the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets after back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Lakers. They faced the LA Clippers on Tuesday in the hope of halting a two-game losing streak.

Anthony Edwards ensured that the Timberwolves will be just 0.5 games behind the Thunder and Nuggets with a 118-100 win over the Clippers. Edwards finished off with 37 points, eight rebounds and four assists. They will end their road trip with two straight games against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on Saturday and Monday.

