Did Ausar Thompson and Amen Thompson bring their twin girlfriends for first-ever NBA matchup? Debunking viral tweet

Ausar Thompson and Amen Thompson were the focus ahead of the Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets matchup. The twins faced off for the first time after they were drafted in the top five of the 2023 NBA Draft. The result ended in Amen's favor as Houston beat Detroit 136-119 on Monday night.

While at it, the buzz doing the rounds on social media was the two brothers' twin girlfriends attending the game, and a clip of the two women wishing the NBA rookies went viral on X. However, there's more to this than meets the eye.

The news came from Legon Hoops, a parody handle of the actual NBA news account, Legion Hoops. The circulated image was found to be fake.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

As for the women, they are the Cavinder twins — Haley and Hanna who are known social media influencers. The two have also played basketball in the past and have both inked NIL deals with WWE. Haley, who played for the Miami Hurricanes is reportedly dating the Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

The Thompson brothers made headlines for their matchup and trusted the work of a meme site to come up with a rumor that sent fans into a tizzy. It did make headlines, even though it is false news.

How did Ausar Thompson and Amen Thompson fare in their matchup?

Both rookies came off the bench for their respective teams at the Toyota Center. Amen Thompson had a better evening with 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists as the Rockets led by Alperen Sengun (26 points) and Jalen Green (22 points) were key in Houston's win.

Ausar had a forgettable outing with 5 points, 4 boards, and 2 assists. The Pistons snapped their massive losing skid the other day but went down to the Rockets to be 3-30 for the season.

On the season front, Amen Thompson is averaging 5.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in the 12 games he's played so far. He didn't have the greatest of NBA starts after he injured an ankle just four games into the season, and ended up missing the next 15 games. He played one contest upon his return and then missed four more with a non-COVID illness.

Ausar is propping up 9.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists from 33 games this season. However, the Pistons have been in the middle of a win drought and only time will tell if he can help finish the season on a high.