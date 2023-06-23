Did Bronny James get drafted at NBA Draft 2023? Looking at LeBron James’ son’s potential career in league

Many fans who missed the NBA draft have been wondering if Bronny James got drafted, given his high-profile status as a draft prospect. Much like when fans wondered whether Angel Reese and Caitlyn Clarke were drafted following the NCAA Tournament, Bronny was never in the draft.

Bronny has committed to attending USC for his freshman year next season. As a result, the question of "Did Bronny James get drafted?" will have to wait until next season.

Given how his development has earned praise, fans wondering if Bronny James got drafted will likely be able to answer yes when the time comes. While it's impossible to predict what team the second-generation star will draft him, it seems as though Bronny is poised to be drafted in the first round.

Of course, with a dominant season at USC and plenty of room to improve his game further, Bronny's draft stock could improve over the next year. While he has primarily been considered a 3-and-D player, his playmaking and touch around the rim could improve.

By the time Summer League rolls around next year, the question of "Did Bronny James get drafted?" will likely become "Where did Bronny James get drafted?"

2023 McDonald's All American Game

Will LeBron James get the chance to play with Bronny James?

LeBron James has made it clear that he would like to play with both of his sons in the NBA, whether alongside them or against them. While many initially took this to mean that the four-time champ would likely force his way to whatever team Bronny winds up on, he's since amended his comments.

Now, James' plan is to share the court with his son, regardless of whether they're competing against one another. While the four-time champ has also made it clear that he would like to play with his son Bryce, the NBA could throw a wrench in his plans with an expansion.

For some time now, James has made it clear that he would like to own an NBA franchise and would even be willing to walk away from the game to do so.

During the NBA Finals, Shaquille O'Neal asked NBA Commissioner Adam Silver whether or not the league would look to expand in the future. From the sounds of things, the league doesn't have any plans in place to announce an expansion yet; however, it is open to the idea.

"We don't have anything specific in mind right now, but I think it makes sense over time," Silver said. "If you're a successful organization that continues to grow, there's no doubt there's a lot of cities who are interested in having the NBA."

With Las Vegas and Seattle jumping out as potential favorites to land expansion teams, only time will tell what the future holds for Bronny James and the NBA.

