Did Caitlin Clark really meet LeBron James? Examining viral rumors

WNBA star Caitlin Clark reportedly had the opportunity to interact with LA Lakers star LeBron James when the Lakers took on the Indiana Pacers on March 26, while Clark was in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Although the Indiana Fever star was there to support the Pacers, she witnessed the Purple and Gold take a 120-119 victory after LeBron hit a buzzer-beating putback.

Pacers and Fever beat writer Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files reported that Clark met up with James after the game. However, there is no physical evidence as to how and where it took place.

"Caitlin Clark was in a suite for the game with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery," Agness wrote. "After the game, James met with Clark — also a Nike athlete — for the first time, outside of the Lakers’ locker room, per league sources."

There are also no details explaining why the two basketball stars interacted. It can be assumed that it was either for business reasons or simply a case of a young basketball star meeting her idol and trying to get some advice from a seasoned veteran.

LeBron James praises Steph Curry's historic performance against the Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors took on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. It was a historic night for Steph Curry as he led his team to victory with a 52-point outing. Despite already approaching the twilight years of his career, Curry proved that he's still an elite player who can put up monster performances.

Curry's legendary performance caught the attention of many, including his buddy LeBron James, who is known to always show love to his friends on social media, especially when they're doing good. James went on Instagram to express his thoughts on Steph's impressive performance.

“COOKED!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” James wrote in the comments section.

The LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors are set to face off on Thursday for the last time this season. Curry's historic performance has given the Warriors momentum, but James and the Lakers enter the game on a two-game winning streak.

It'll be interesting to see who will come on top as James and Curry reignite their rivalry on the hardwood floor.

