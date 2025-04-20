Did DeMar DeRozan get involved in sushi bar brawl? Looking at Kings star seemingly caught in shocking clip

DeMar DeRozan of the Sacramento Kings reportedly got into an altercation in a sushi bar in Calabasas, California. DeRozan was caught in a video just a few days after the Kings were sent home by the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week in the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament.
In a video courtesy of TMZ Sports, DeRozan can be seen fighting with a man as people inside Yume Sushi watched, and some even tried to intervene. A woman was yelling, "Let him go!" at the Kings forward, while a man in black got back on his feet.
That same man then began advancing towards DeRozan, who backed up to a different part of the restaurant. The video ended with the yelling woman trying to block the man in black from going after the 35-year-old NBA star.
Here's the video of the altercation:
According to The Sacramento Bee, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the altercation involving DeMar DeRozan. Sgt. Brandon Painter confirmed that they are investigating an incident at Yume Sushi in Calabasas that happened on Friday.
However, Painter didn't reveal any details from the altercation because there's an ongoing investigation. The Sacramento Kings also didn't respond to a request by The Sacramento Bee regarding the incident involving DeRozan, who has two years left in his contract.
One witness told TMZ Sports that the fight began after the man in black "shoved" a phone with a bright light on DeRozan's face, which infuriated the Kings forward. He allegedly knocked the phone out of the man's hand, with the man falling to the floor and sustaining injuries.
The fight allegedly caused glass and cutlery to fly off tables, though it's unclear if more people got hurt during the fight.
DeMar DeRozan critical of Kings after play-in tournament ouster
The Sacramento Kings had a lot of hope to make the playoffs after they signed DeMar DeRozan in free agency last offseason. However, the Kings struggled for consistency, and the ownership responded by firing coach Mike Brown.
It wasn't a permanent fix as interim coach Doug Christie barely led the team to the NBA Play-In Tournament. DeRozan was critical of the Kings' structure after their 120-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, questioning his future with the franchise.
"I think all year we had such an uncertainty of everything," DeRozan said. "You can’t really operate in any successful environment if you have so much uncertainty, so I think for me, just the uncertainty of what it’s going to be going forward."
As mentioned above, DeRozan has two years left on his contract. The Kings could enter a rebuild and trade him, Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine for assets. They could also try to be competitive next season by signing a real point guard.
