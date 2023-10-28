Did Dillon Brooks call Victor Wembanyama "Baguette Porzingis" before Spurs-Rockets game? Viral rumors debunked

One of Dillon Brooks’ biggest roles against the San Antonio Spurs was to help contain rookie Victor Wembanyama. “Wemby” struggled for three quarters against the Dallas Mavericks in his debut and the Rockets were hoping to give him the same treatment. Brooks was a constant presence around Wembanyama for most of the game. He received his instructions and he did it to the letter.

Buttcrack Sports, a Twitter/X site that delights in trolling basketball players, came up with something hilarious and intriguing. Here’s what the account had to say leading into the Spurs-Rockets game:

There was some intriguing subplot heading into the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets. Both teams were in contention to land Victor Wembanyama, the highly-touted prospect of the 2023 NBA Draft.

“Wemby,” during the draft lottery, was visibly relieved the Rockets didn’t land the first pick. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston’s budding star, took note on Twitter/X regarding the Frenchman’s reaction. If there’s anyone on the Rockets, though, who would remind Wembanyama of that night, it would be no one else but Dillon Brooks.

Brooks made a name for himself as one of the most hated villains in the NBA when he was with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was even ejected in his first preseason game with the Houston Rockets for hitting Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis in the groin.

Dillon Brooks, however, didn’t show any unsportsmanlike act against the San Antonio Spurs. He played according to the rules and had a decent night. The Canadian had 17 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Buttcrack Sports’ joke was taken from the legendary story between Dominique Wilkins and Michael Jordan. “His Airness,” by Wilkins’ admission, went into the Atlanta Hawks locker room to tell them that it was going to be a “long night.

The Porzingis reference has also gotten traction as “Wemby” is built in the same way as the Boston Celtics center. Wembanyama, though, is projected to be better than the Latvian.

Victor Wembanyama wasn’t guilty of the Buttcrack Sports claim, but the rookie was sensational in helping the San Antonio Spurs to beat the Houston Rockets.

Victor Wembanyama and Dillon Brooks will meet three more times in the regular season

The Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs come from the same division and conference. They will play each other four times in the regular season. After tonight’s meeting, Victor Wembanyama and Dillon Brooks will get to know each other better in three more games.

The next matchup between the two teams will be in December. San Antonio will visit Houston for their next game on Dec. 11.

The Spurs and the Rockets were two of the worst teams last season. They’re projected to be much better this time around. Basketball fans will be excited to see the next matchup between the two young but talented teams.