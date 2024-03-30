Did Draymond Green choke Steve Kerr in Warriors practice? Debunking viral rumor

Aside from being recognized as one of the most important roster pieces for the Golden State Warriors dynasty era, Draymond Green is also known for his altercations and antics on the court. In a season where Golden State is fighting for their playoff lives, there have been rumors circulating that Green put his hands on Warriors coach Steve Kerr and choked him during practice.

So, did Draymond Green choke Kerr during a Warriors practice? The report came from a fake X (formerly Twitter) account named Adrian Wojnarwoski fan (@wojdespn). The parody name used is based on the renowned sports insider, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Throughout a challenging 2023-24 regular season for the Warriors, Draymond Green was suspended twice. The first one was due to his altercation with Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert back on Nov. 14, 2023, when he headlocked him amid a scuffle with Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels. The Warriors forward was suspended for five games.

The second suspension came when Green swung his arm toward Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, instantly hitting him in the face back on Dec. 12, 2023. His indefinite suspension lasted 16 games.

Steve Kerr's reaction to Draymond Green's latest ejection

In just four minutes into the game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Draymond Green was ejected by NBA official Ray Acosta when he refused to stop arguing regarding the shooting foul given to Stephen Curry. His altercation with Acosta started when Green had some words with him after receiving his first personal foul in the game.

It then proceeded to more argument between Green and Acosta concerning the reasoning behind Curry's shooting foul, which resulted in a technical foul to the Warriors forward. It then added to another one, ending Green's night in a must-win matchup for the Golden State Warriors at this point of the season.

Despite the 101-93 victory for Golden State, it was clear that Warriors coach Steve Kerr was not pleased with Green's ejection but believed the decision was warranted, as per Warriors on NBC Sports.

"Too bad, it was unfortunate," Kerr said. "He deserved it. He'll bounce back, I'm just proud of the guys for stepping up. Moses came off the bench, had a big game for us. Gui made a big three. Gary was fantastic. We had guys step up, and that's what it takes."

With just a few games left into the season, there's no denying that the Golden State Warriors will need everyone's contributions to secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament leading into the NBA Playoffs.