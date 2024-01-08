Did Draymond Green retire from NBA? Looking at Warriors superstar addressing his suspension

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green is on his way to return to the court as he has worked well with the NBA during his indefinite suspension. The league has given an update on his status, and Green can now return to the team and practice with his teammates.

While suspended, Green worked with the league in trying to get himself reinstated. He has missed 12 games after smacking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic on the head last month. This was the final straw that led the league to his indefinite suspension.

On his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," the four-time champion said that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver talked him out of retirement as he considered walking away from the league for good.

"I told him, 'Adam this is too much for me. ... This is too much. It's all becoming too much for me – and I'm going to retire,'" Green said. "And Adam said, 'You're making a very rash decision and I won't let you do that.'"

Green said he almost retired from playing in the NBA after being criticized for his erratic behavior this season. His incident with Nurkic was his second ejection of the season.

There haven't been any reports about his exact date of return. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Green could return soon.

The four-time All-Star has played 15 games this season. Green is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

The Warriors remain committed to Draymond Green

The Warriors are 17-19 this season, which has seen them struggle mightily. Rumors started to speculate that the team was ready to move on from Draymond Green and disband its Big Three.

However, the team is looking forward to keeping Green and the Splash Brothers. Their core may have aged, but the organization is still committed to the three stars.

"The Warriors remain committed to Green, who along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, compose the team’s veteran core," Monte Poole of NBCS reported. "Though multiple league sources tell NBC Sports Bay Area that Golden State will be active approaching the deadline, there has been nothing to indicate a move that would break up that decorated trio."

With the report that the Warriors are moving forward with their iconic trio, they are shutting down any trade rumors involving Green. Together with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the three stars have won four titles together. They look to add another title to their collection this season.

