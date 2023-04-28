"Did not expect her to sound like this": Brittney Griner voice takes internet by storm as press conference video goes viral

Brittney Griner has gone through a lot in the past few months. She was detained on drug charges in Russia and was finally released in late 2022. The WNBA superstar is now back and preparing for another season.

Griner recently held a press conference for the Pheonix Mercury, answering various questions. However, a lot of basketball fans were surprised by her voice and some of them even claimed that she was a man, which was very unusual.

This is nothing new for the Mercury center, who's dealt with a lot of criticism and hate her entire life, but some social media users may have taken it too far.

Brittney Griner's voice was deep, which is why many social users criticized her

Growing up, Brittney Griner has never been like other kids. She was much taller and looked different from other girls, which is why she wasn't accepted as the others. Unfortunately, things haven't changed since she's become a WNBA superstar.

During her press conference on Thursday, Griner answered many questions, including a question regarding trans athletes in sports. Videos of her press conference have gone viral and have received many comments. However, most of the comments were about her voice.

Parlay Princess 💸 @Nauti____ Never knew Brittney Griner voice was that deep Never knew Brittney Griner voice was that deep 😕

Griner's voice certainly sounds deep, but this has always been the case.

However, the WNBA superstar has received a lot more popularity since returning to the United States, which is why some basketball fans recently heard her talk for the first time.

Deplorable4trump2024 @PTRUMPFORTX2020 I swear on my dead grandmother I did nothing to the audio for Brittney Griner - this is live today I swear on my dead grandmother I did nothing to the audio for Brittney Griner - this is live today https://t.co/nO0jw4QZbr

The 32-year-old star has been criticized many times and was even called a boy in school. Due to this, some comments are not new to her.

JewishAmericanPrincess🇺🇸 @LuvRedWhiteBlue Sorry but Brittney Griner is not a woman. My god that voice is a mans voice. Sorry but Brittney Griner is not a woman. My god that voice is a mans voice.

When Cappy Moons attack @Silver102moon What the hell is going on with Brittney Griner's voice? Is she transitioning into a he? What the hell is going on with Brittney Griner's voice? Is she transitioning into a he?

Some men on Twitter claimed that Brittney Griner's voice was deeper than theirs.

Your Fave @PartitionBeat @ brittney griner’s voice being deeper than mine @ brittney griner’s voice being deeper than mine https://t.co/Rrxzk0LmGr

IndictedTxGuy2022 @TxGuy2022 Brittney Griner had a deeper voice than me!! What the heck Brittney Griner had a deeper voice than me!! What the heck 😳

The Mercury star has always been the same. However, some people claim that she's changed and that her voice wasn't that deep before, while others point out the obvious.

Yassified Edward Cullen @EllePanthera Brittney Griner home and y’all are being transphobic to a black cis woman, like some things really never change. And I don’t understand because y’all knew she was gay when y’all was fighting for her to come home, now y’all are surprised a 6’+ stud bball player has a deep voice🧐 Brittney Griner home and y’all are being transphobic to a black cis woman, like some things really never change. And I don’t understand because y’all knew she was gay when y’all was fighting for her to come home, now y’all are surprised a 6’+ stud bball player has a deep voice🧐

Some users looked at the more positive side of Griner's press conference. Instead of focusing on what her voice sounded like, they were just happy to hear the WNBA superstar.

abby @abbytweetsball so good to hear Brittney Griner’s voice in this press conference 🥹🥹🥹 can’t wait to see her ball out this season so good to hear Brittney Griner’s voice in this press conference 🥹🥹🥹 can’t wait to see her ball out this season

Fortunately, some of Griner's fans defended her and did not like the fact that she's received so much criticism.

Your Fav PR Girly @_CallMeTJ_ Making fun of Brittney Griner & calling her a man is corny. She’s a beautiful woman who happens to have a deep voice. I’m 100% noticeably a woman and have a bit of a deeper voice. Leave her alone! Making fun of Brittney Griner & calling her a man is corny. She’s a beautiful woman who happens to have a deep voice. I’m 100% noticeably a woman and have a bit of a deeper voice. Leave her alone!

Back in February, the 8-time WNBA All-Star resigned with the Phoenix Mercury, securing a contract for next season. She's been working on returning to basketball and we expect to see her play in a few weeks.

The 2023 WNBA season begins on May 19. There is, however, a chance that Griner will play in the preseason on May 9 or May 12.

