"Did my guy really self tweet this" - Paul Pierce gets brutally trolled on Twitter for sharing article praising himself

Boston Celtics and NBA legend Paul Pierce will be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame this weekend as the league looks to honor the 'Truth' for his contribution to the game. Apart from his on-court legacy, Pierce is also known for his controversial actions off the court, which often land him in a soup.

A similar incident went down today when Pierce shared an article praising himself on Twitter, sending Twitterati into a frenzy. Fans poked fun at the former Boston Celtics swingman's expense, and here are some of the funniest tweets:

Twitter mercilessly pokes fun at Paul Pierce for sharing an article praising himself

Paul Pierce has been the center of media attention lately, and his induction in the Hall of Fame is not the only reason for that. He recently came out and made comments about his exit from ESPN, mentioning that the studio network emphasizes talking about LeBron James most of the time.

This is peak Paul Pierce. https://t.co/Iq6SytyKKt — Michael Mulford (@TheMulf) September 10, 2021

However, controversies aside, Paul Pierce had a legendary career with the Boston Celtics. He won the 2008 championship as part of the Celtics' 'Big 3' alongside Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett, landing the Finals MVP award in the process. The Celtics beat their bitter rivals, the LA Lakers, to clinch a record 17th NBA championship, etching Paul Pierce's name in Boston Celtics history.

Tommy Beer, your favorite writer's favorite writer, is a better tweeter than you think. https://t.co/ktstpkuZsa — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 10, 2021

Did Paul Pierce write this article? https://t.co/efSKQ6dSgd — Kyle Seeley (@PresidentSeeley) September 10, 2021

The career highlight of the legendary Paul Piercepic.twitter.com/d8VRzSycTd https://t.co/ZUAdvx0Yf7 — 🏀 (@dribblecity) September 10, 2021

Paul Pierce averaged 19 points, five rebounds and three assists for his career, shooting 44% from the field and close to 37% from downtown. He made the NBA All-Star team ten times, also registering four All-NBA selections. Pierce made a strong start to his NBA career, making the All-Rookie team in his debut year.

Paul Pierce played for the Boston Celtics for 15 years, after which he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets along with Kevin Garnett in one of the most lopsided NBA trades of all time. Pierce had a dismal time with the New York-based franchise, and ended up playing just one season for them.

@ConorRyan_93, the handsome and beloved Bruins writer, is a better tweeter than you think https://t.co/sfjGk56vYj — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 10, 2021

I wish to achieve this kind of self love https://t.co/EKp2zYg91b — Sarah Griffin (@skg_18) September 10, 2021

Paul Pierce ended his career with the LA Clippers, and then took up an analyst job with ESPN. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this Saturday along with the likes of Chris Bosh, Chris Webber and Toni Kukoc.

