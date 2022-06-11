“Did I just agree with Pat Bev?”, “Pat Bev>>> Draymond”, “MJ turns water into Gatorade” - Fans debate the pros and cons of a shortened season and react to Patrick Beverley using Michael Jordan as an example to argue against the new proposal

Patrick Beverley is against any changes to the NBA regular season. He used Michael Jordan to drive home his point. He said that MJ never complained about the length of the season, that it is perfect as is.

There has been chatter about bringing changes to the NBA regular season. NBA commissioner Adam Silver is proposing reducing the number of games from 82 to accommodate mid-season tournaments.

When asked about the proposed changes on ESPN's "First Take," Beverley said:

"Nothing. I believe this league is perfect the way it is. When Michael Jordan played, I don't believe hearing him complain, so why should we? I understand that people talk about risk of injury, but 82 games does give you a chance to heal from injuries also.

"82 games gives you a chance to travel around the best country in the world, to see your friends and family. So, 82 games, the league is perfect, no need to change anything."

Although it is only just a proposal, fans have aired their opinions. While some have agreed with the change, likening it to soccer leagues, others would rather the league maintain the status quo.

As expected, fans used the opportunity to take jabs at certain players while praising others.

For a change to be made, certain stakeholders in the game will have to give their approval, including the players association. Silver has always strived to bring innovative changes to the league and will continue to do so.

The All-Star game format was changed from East versus West to the draft format being used today. He aims to keep the league exciting, and one can see how smaller tournaments within the season could keep fans interested.

Michael Jordan missed only seven games in seven seasons

Basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Given Michael Jordan's history, one can see why Beverly used him as a reference point. Jordan was the embodiment of durability, playing through injury if need be.

In his rookie season, MJ played all 82 games. Unfortunately, injury struck, resulting in him playing only 18 games in his sophomore season.

From the 1986-87 season to the 1992-93 season, Jordan missed only seven games. The number of games didn't bother him.

In those seven seasons, he won the scoring title in each of them, peaking at 37.1 points per game. He was also the top playoff scorer in all except for the 1988 campaign.

The Chicago Bulls three-peated from 1991 to 1993 before his first retirement to play baseball. He returned in 1995 and never missed a game until his second retirement after Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

