"Did I leave anyone out?" - Shaquille O'Neal shares his top 10 NBA players of all time list on social media

Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal recently decided to stir up a spirited debate by sharing his list of the top 10 NBA players of all time. In a post on Instagram on Wednesday morning, O'Neal sent the NBA community into a frenzy as debates started to break out over his top 10.

In the caption, Shaquille O'Neal invited debates, asking fans who he left out and who they think should be included in the list. He wrote:

"Did i leave anyone out? and who would you trade, take off or add to my list? lmk your thoughts."

On one hand, there were a number of players that were on Shaquille O'Neal's list that fans had no qualms about. On the other hand, a number of players were included, which left fans scratching their heads.

In no particular order, Shaquille O'Neal listed himself, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson in the first five spots. In the next five spots, things got controversial, as the Hall of Famer included Steph Curry, Allen Iverson, Isiah Thomas, Tim Duncan and Karl Malone.

Tim Duncan's spot on the list isn't exactly controversial, given the fact that the five-time champ is widely believed to be the best power forward of all time. In the cases of Malone, Thomas and Iverson, it seems as though the consensus among fans is that neither of the three men did enough to go down as a top 10 player.

Similarly, with Steph Curry, it seems as though fans consider him one of the greatest point guards of all time, however, many have him shy of a top 10 spot.

Notable players who were left off Shaquille O'Neal's list

As fans in the comments were quick to inform Shaquille O'Neal, there were a number of players left off that fans believe deserved consideration. Most notably: Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell.

In the case of Bill Russell, the Hall of Famer is arguably the most accomplished athlete in U.S. history with his NCAA accolades and NBA championships. Although he played in an era before the game of basketball was what it is today, his accomplishments in the sport can't be denied.

Wilt Chamberlain finds himself in a similar position, with a similar case for a spot on the list. Although his career spanned until 1973, much of his career was spent competing in the early days of the sport. While the game was far different back then compared to Shaquille O'Neal's era, his impact on the game can't be denied.

It's because of that, that fans and analysts generally have both men on the list of top 10 players of all time.

In the case of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, there seems to be no reason as to why he was left off O'Neal's list. As a six-time champ who broke records over his 20-year career, Abdul-Jabbar was arguably the greatest player of all time for a number of years.

Similarly, in the case of Larry Bird, the three-time NBA champ and two-time Finals MVP seems to have his spot in the top 10 all but solidified. As arguably the greatest shooter before the turn of the century, the consensus is that Bird belongs in the top 10.

