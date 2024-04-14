Did Ja Morant call out Drake? Closer look at Grizzlies star’s tweet amid leaked diss track

Ja Morant’s tumultuous season ended in January when he suffered a labral tear on his shoulder. Morant mysteriously appeared on the Memphis Grizzlies’ injury report on Jan. 7 when he didn’t show any sign of an injury two nights before. “G12” looked fine in his team’s 127-113 win over LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

A few days after Morant’s name came up on the injury report, the Grizzlies announced that he was done for the season. Since then, he has been in street clothes cheering on for his resilient team. The explosive guard has been a constant presence on the sidelines encouraging and egging on his teammates.

Despite his basketball season ending sooner than he wanted, Ja Morant remains a figure many still follow and monitor on social media. Back in March, he posted this simple message on X, formerly Twitter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Stay on dat side”

Expand Tweet

An X user speculated that Drake responded to that tweet when the lines of the song “Drop & Give Me 50” came out.

“Shoutout to the hooper out here busting out the griddy. I know why you mad nigga I ain’t even tripping.”

Expand Tweet

The "griddy" has become quite common in the NBA but the player that made it his signature celebration was Ja Morant. Also, the Memphis Grizzlies star and the rapper have reportedly dated Johanna Leia and Brooklyn Nikole at different times.

The “Nice for What” creator was romantically involved with Leia in 2021 and was rumored to have a fling with Latto’s sister Nikole. Morant has also reportedly dated both. The former had attended a handful of Grizzlies games while the latter was been spotted going out with “G12.”

There might be some tension between Ja Morant and Drake but it’s not quite clear if that is really the case. Unless an exchange blows up on social media, the fans can only speculate.

Ja Morant wants his doubters to keep doubting

Ja Morant’s “Stay on dat side” tweet was originally a jab at his hordes of doubters. Morant has become somewhat of a villain starting at the end of last season. He has been suspended twice for brandishing a gun on Instagram Live. Morant missed the first 25 games of the 2023-24 campaign to serve his punishment.

The Memphis Grizzlies quickly regained their mojo and swagger with “G12” back in the lineup. They immediately went on a roll with him leading the charge again. His season, however, unceremoniously ended when he suffered a labral tear on his shoulder. Morant’s doubters are only growing after Memphis’ lackluster season.

Next season might be an entirely different story once the Grizzlies get everybody healthy. With Ja Morant back, basketball fans will see the "griddy" more often on the basketball court.