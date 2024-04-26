Did Joel Embiid deserve an ejection in Game 3? Closer look at 3 non-basketball plays committed by reigning MVP vs Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid delivered a historic performance during Game 3 of the Sixers' first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks on Thursday. However, many alleged that the reigning MVP should have been ejected before completing his dominant night.

Embiid finished with a playoff career-high 50 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five 3-pointers on 68.4% shooting. Meanwhile, Philly won 125-114 at home, cutting its series deficit to 2-1.

The seven-time All-Star's sensational play made him the first center in NBA history to record 50-plus points and five-plus 3s in a playoff game.

However, on the defensive end, Embiid got away with a few cheap shots. He was whistled for a flagrant 1 foul with 4:34 remaining in the first quarter after pulling Knicks center Mitchell Robinson out of the air from the ground.

The play arguably could've been called a flagrant 2 foul, resulting in Embiid's automatic ejection. However, the officiating crew deemed that the foul was "unnecessary but did not rise to the level of a flagrant 2."

That wasn't Embiid's only play that debatably warranted an ejection, though. He also could have been ejected on two other first-half plays in which he made unnatural leg and hand movements.

In the first quarter, Embiid kneed Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein in the groin as he ran up the court. Additionally, late in the second quarter, he simultaneously kicked Robinson in the groin and hit him in the face while attempting a fadeaway midrange jumper.

Per the NBA's rulebook, "offensive players may not extend any part of their body unnaturally into their opponent." The league states that "if the ensuing contact is unnecessary and/or excessive, a flagrant foul may be assessed."

Flagrant 1s are defined as "contact committed against a player, with or without the ball, that is interpreted to be unnecessary." Meanwhile, flagrant 2s are defined as "contact committed against a player, with or without the ball that is interpreted to be unnecessary and excessive."

All three of Joel Embiid's fouls and non-calls could arguably be considered unnecessary and/or excessive. Thus, he could have been whistled for flagrant fouls on any of the three plays.

Nonetheless, the superstar big man finished the night with only one flagrant 1 and three common fouls.

Tom Thibodeau hints that Joel Embiid should have been ejected from Game 3

During his Game 3 postgame press conference, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about Joel Embiid's flagrant 1 foul on Mitchell Robinson. However, before the reporter could finish, the veteran coach butted in, questioning which flagrant the reporter was referring to.

"Which one? The one they called, or the one they didn't call? I just want to make sure we have clarity on that," Thibodeau said.

Thibodeau then confirmed that the second uncalled flagrant he referenced was when Embiid kneed Isaiah Hartenstein in the groin.

Additionally, the 66-year-old pointed out the disparity between Philly's and New York's free-throw attempts. The Sixers shot 33 free throws while the Knicks shot just 19.

The series will resume on Sunday with Game 4 in Philly. It remains to be seen if the Sixers will continue getting a favorable whistle on their home court.

