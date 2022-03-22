“Did Jordan not give you the dunk contest moment of all moments?” - Skip Bayless believes LeBron James doesn’t have the guts to take part in the dunk contest

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had an incredible game against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the highlight of the night was his incredible dunk on former teammate Kevin Love.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, sports media personality Skip Bayless took the play as an opportunity to highlight the fact that LeBron James has never taken part in a dunk contest. Bayless said:

"After all you just witnessed, I want you to let this sink in, right here right now - never once had the guts to do a single dunk contest. Not one in his life. Kobe did them, Michael did three. LeBron James never had the guts to go out there by himself. Did Jordan not give you the dunk contest moment of all moments?"

James, throughout his 19 years in the NBA, has produced some of the greatest dunks the league has ever seen. Despite his ability to get up in the air and dunk on players, he hasn't participated in a single dunk contest.

LeBron James and his injury struggles this season

King James against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Over the years, James has built up a reputation for being an iron man as he continues to defy age and logic with his incredible performances on the wrong side of 35. King James was drafted into the NBA in 2003 and has been playing at the highest level for almost the last two decades.

This season, James is averaging 30 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, while shooting the ball better than 52% from the field and over 35% from beyond the arc. He has recorded six triple-doubles and 21 double-doubles for the L.A.-based franchise as they aim to compete for a spot in the postseason.

The acquisition of Russell Westbrook was supposed to ease the workload on James but that has since not gone according to plan. James has been forced to do a lot more for the Lakers to even come close to winning a game this season. He has had to handle the scoring burden and in recent times has had to play power forward and center in the absence of Anthony Davis.

However, Father Time does seem to be catching up with James, as he has missed 19 games this season, with the Lakers having lost 13 of them. Abdomen and knee issues have plagued him this term as James has had to carefully manage his body with all the mileage accrued over the years, playing at the highest level.

Perhaps one of the reasons why he has been able to take care of his body so well is because of the fact that he never prepared for a dunk contest and thereby didn't put his body through the grueling preparations for the contest.

