Did Jrue Holiday’s wife have cancer? Finding out more about the family of the Bucks star

Jrue Holiday’s wife, Lauren Holiday, had surgery in Oct. 2016 to remove a benign brain tumor. Holiday, still with the New Orleans Pelicans that season, took roughly a month off to take care of Lauren.

The former United States women’s national team soccer player was diagnosed with meningioma in June of that year. After experiencing severe headaches, she had herself tested. The MRI revealed why she had bouts of head-splitting head pains.

IKE Bucks Podcast @IKE_Bucks



Jrue took time away to care for Lauren, and since her recovery



• 19.7 pts, 6.8 ast, 4.7 reb



Glad to have the Holiday family in Milwaukee 🏽 After battling an injury riddled start to his career, Jrue Holiday was set for dominance until his wife Lauren was diagnosed with cancerJrue took time away to care for Lauren, and since her recovery• 19.7 pts, 6.8 ast, 4.7 rebGlad to have the Holiday family in Milwaukee After battling an injury riddled start to his career, Jrue Holiday was set for dominance until his wife Lauren was diagnosed with cancerJrue took time away to care for Lauren, and since her recovery• 19.7 pts, 6.8 ast, 4.7 rebGlad to have the Holiday family in Milwaukee🙏🏽 https://t.co/ID3lEz4koO

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jrue Holiday, even before the MRI result came, was already reportedly worried about the numbness Lauren Holiday suffered on the right side of her head.

What made Lauren’s situation quite complicated was the fact that she was pregnant with Jrue Tyler Holiday. She gave birth to the couple’s son in September. A month later, she had to undergo surgery to remove the brain tumor.

Fortunately, the New Orleans Pelicans were in the offseason during the later part of her pregnancy and delivery. Jrue Holiday was with her every step of the way. He also had to forego the start of the regular season as his wife recovered from the said surgery.

Four months after the operation, Lauren Holiday posted a lengthy, heartwarming even brave message on Instagram:

“I have never quite known suffering like I experienced the last 6 months. I can remember countless nights repeating ‘there may be pain in the night but joy comes in the morning.’ I remember half believing it and half still in disbelief that this was my life. I memorized scripture and some days my faith felt unshakable and others I was scared to death.

“Every time I see this smile I'm reminded that joy does come in the morning. Maybe not the next day, maybe not even the next month but it comes. I can't imagine what heaven will be like if this is the joy I get to experience on earth.

By May 2017, seven months after the operation, Jrue Holiday’s wife finally posted a photo of herself on Instagram. She had a powerful Mother’s Day message that went along with it:

“I have been hiding myself from a camera for the past 7 months. I didn't want anyone to see my paralyzed face, my eye that is now crossed, the bald spots from radiation & my half-shaved head.

“Today reminded me just how incredibly strong women are. The resilience of our bodies, the power of our minds, the ability to put other humans fully before ourselves, our compassionate hearts but most of all our undying love for our families, our friends and our precious babies.

"I went through the day admiring women at church, at lunch and those just walking down the street. I am so proud to be a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a wife and most of all a mother.”

Jrue Holiday and Lauren Holiday were recognized for their efforts in the Black community

After their harrowing experience in the past, Jrue Holiday and Lauren Holiday have only gotten stronger. They’ve even become bigger, more influential and more generous members of their community.

National Women’s Soccer League @NWSL Lauren and Jrue Holiday have been awarded the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for their outstanding support of Black-owned small businesses and nonprofits at this year's ESPYS Lauren and Jrue Holiday have been awarded the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for their outstanding support of Black-owned small businesses and nonprofits at this year's ESPYS ❤️ https://t.co/tacbGgJeWO

The Holiday couple has recently been named by the ESPYs as the winner of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. They were recognized for their “outstanding support of Black-owned small businesses and non-profits.”

Also read: Is Jrue Holiday related to Justin Holiday and Aaron Holiday? All you need to know

Poll : 0 votes