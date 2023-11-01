Did Kawhi Leonard party at a strip club after Clippers finalized James Harden trade? Viral rumors debunked

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook will soon be playing with former NBA MVP James Harden. “The Beard” was finally shipped by the Philadelphia 76ers after a bitter and nasty standoff in the offseason. The LA Clippers sent Nic Batum, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, KJ Martin and multiple draft picks for Harden. Philly’s former point guard is reportedly “ramping up” his conditioning and could play for his new team against the LA Lakers on Wednesday.

With Harden arriving to play for his hometown team, NBA Centel, a Twitter/X account that trolls players, promptly put out this video:

The man having a blast and throwing money at a strip club was not Kawhi Leonard. He does have some kind of resemblance to the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. The video, though, became viral roughly three years ago. At about that time, Harden was still trying to force his way out of the Houston Rockets.

The strip club reference is a shot at James Harden who has infamously become a staple in such locatioons. He is rumored to enjoy such shows so he doesn’t mind spending significant money for that kind of entertainment. A Houston strip club even has Harden’s jersey displayed on its wall as part of its Hall of Fame customers.

Kawhi Leonard in a strip club will be major news. The two-time champ guards his privacy seriously. He is a low-profile star who reportedly prefers to spend his time with his family and video games.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could be big winners in the James Harden trade

For months, LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue wanted a bonafide point guard for his team to help Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They did fairly well behind Reggie Jackson manning the offense when they reached the 2021 Western Conference Finals.

The Clippers also tried to see if they could resurrect former All-Star John Wall’s career. It proved to be a doomed project and eventually waived the point guard.

And then Lue finally had his lead guard when Russell Westbrook became available after “Brodie” agreed to a buyout with the Utah Jazz. Westbrook played above expectations and punched his weight for the Clippers, particularly in the playoffs.

Lue must have felt that a player of James Harden’s skills and experience would be great for the team even with Westbrook on the roster. Both point guards will play secondary roles to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Many will not be surprised if the “Claw” and “Playoff P” will have a big season after Harden’s addition.

Russell Westbrook was spectacular in the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. Leonard and George are often injured. Ty Lue is hoping that James Harden could help carry the offensive burden of the team.