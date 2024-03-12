Did Kevin Durant admit to playing after smoking marijuana? Debunking rumors of Suns star's cannabis use

Kevin Durant has been one of the most potent scorers in NBA history and has been one of the toughest to guard with his 6-foot-11 lanky frame. However, some social media posts claim that the 14-time NBA All-Star has smoked cannabis before his games.

In a recent post by NBA Centel, Durant is quoted that he smoked cannabis before playing games, especially during his time with the Golden State Warriors.

“It definitely has its pros and cons," Durant said to The Boardroom, according to NBA Centel's X post. "I mean. I do hoop better when I’m high, but sometimes I make stupid decisions also. Like when I signed to the Warriors."

However, there is no proof that Durant said these words. NBA Centel is a parody NBA account that has been proven to just provoke knee-jerk reactions from fans and poke fun in news surrounding the league. Any post by NBA Centel should not be taken as a fact.

The NBA removed cannabis as a prohibited substance in July 2023. This was agreed upon by the NBA and its players association and finalized through a collective bargaining agreement. This follows temporary changes from 2020, limiting random screenings and punishment for cannabis use.

Players are also allowed to endorse CBD products, aligning with shifts seen in other sports leagues like the MLB and NHL.

Adam Silver once smelled cannabis on Kevin Durant in a meeting

During a sports business conference in Los Angeles, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant revealed that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver detected the smell of marijuana on him during a meeting to discuss removing it from the league's banned substance list.

Durant recounted the incident to CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin. He had advocated for marijuana's removal from the list, citing its increasing acceptance globally and its lack of negative effects.

"Well, he smelled it when I walked in," Durant said. "So, I didn't really have to say much, you know what I'm saying? He kind of understood where this was going. ... It's the NBA, man. ... Everybody does it, to be honest. It's like wine at this point."

Durant's efforts, combined with his investments in cannabis businesses through Thirty Five Ventures, played a significant role in the NBA and NBPA's decision to remove marijuana from the banned substances list.

Despite his impact, Kevin Durant declined to be labeled a "pioneer," saying he merely appreciates the plant. This highlights his contribution to reducing the stigma surrounding marijuana in the NBA, mirroring wider societal changes in attitudes towards cannabis.