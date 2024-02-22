Did Kevin Durant say he would drink Sydney Sweeney’s bath water? Debunking viral tweet 

Phoenix Suns superstar and NBA veteran Kevin Durant has never been the one to shy away from stating opinions. This is especially true about his history on Twitter, which has resulted in some hilarious claims over the years.

That habit had seemingly followed Durant over to the real world, as he was reported to have made a claim during a recent interview with Boardroom. The 35-year-old, according to a tweet from The NBA Centel, claimed that he would be willing to drink ‘Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater,’ if given a chance.

The internet of course, in recent years, has seen a range of questionable trends, among them being that of bath water. Celebrities' used bath water has become a bit of a trend in certain internet circles, and often finds willing buyers online. According to a tweet by NBA Centel, Kevin Durant expressed his willingness to partake in popular Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney's bath water.

However, NBA Centel is a parody account and was joking about the situation. The claim could possibly be a nod to a past tweet from Kevin Durant. Back in 2011, he had posted a tweet claiming that he would love to 'drink Scarlett Johannsen’s bath water.'

Sweeney, via her work in projects such as Madame Web, The White Lotus, and Euphoria has enjoyed an increase in stock in recent times.

Kevin Durant was recently said to be feuding with Devin Booker

NBA Centel as a platform continuously puts out a range of hilarious claims, most of them untrue. What is especially hilarious is the fact that the platform delves into true-seeming details and adds their own fictional twist to it, which was also possibly the case with the Sydney Sweeney claim.

Recently, in December 2023, NBA Centel claimed that KD had unfollowed his teammate, All-Star Devin Booker on Instagram. This was following a frustrating Christmas day loss against the Dallas Mavericks. The claim in itself was false.

